Cremation after Punjab registers FIR against Haryana Police: Farmer leaders

Farmer leaders of the Delhi Chalo agitation on Friday said the cremation of Shubh Karan Singh, who died in Haryana Police action at Khanauri border on Wednesday, will not take place till the Punjab government registers a case against those responsible for it. Farmer leaders addressing the media at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Friday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the post-mortem of the 21-year-old farm protester would not be held until Punjab Police registers an FIR against Haryana Police.

Toeing the line, Charanjit Singh, the father of Shubh Karan, said, “Until Punjab Police register a case against Haryana Police officials, we won’t allow the administration to conduct the post-mortem. Money doesn’t matter to us, justice does.”

The development came hours after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced a compensation of ₹1 crore and a government job for Shubh Karan’s sister.

Punjab Police sources requesting anonymity said that Haryana Police have already stated that the Shubh Karan’s death took place in their (Haryana) territory. Consequently, it would be impossible for Punjab Police to register an FIR in the case.

The sources said that Punjab revenue officials had already visited and checked the land records at Khanauri border on Thursday and confirmed that the incident spot is in Haryana’s territory.

It is learnt that Haryana Police personnel had visited the Government Rajindra Hospital to start the proceedings in the case on Thursday.

The incident took place at Khanauri on Wednesday when the farm protesters rushed to the barricades, several layers of which had been erected by Haryana Police authorities to prevent them from proceeding with the march, and clashed with the police.

According to the medical superintendent of Rajindra Hospital, Shubh Karan had an injury to his head. The post-mortem was delayed as the farmers pressed for the acceptance of their demands.

Speaking to reporters in Patiala, Pandher said the Punjab chief minister had asserted that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for the death. “We have told the (Shubh Karan) family that it may take two days or 10 days. For us money is not important. We are demanding that an FIR be registered and then cremation will take place,” he said and accused Punjab government officials of pressuring the family into agreeing to the cremation. Replying to a question, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, leader of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) that is spearheading the march along with the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, claimed the senior superintendent of police of Bathinda has said that police could not register a case against Haryana security personnel.

“If you cannot register a case, then how can you call yourself Punjab de rakhe (Punjab’s protectors),” Dallewal said, adding the police officer told them that if they registered a case, then Haryana security personnel would also do so.

Replying to another question, Dallewal said, “A youngster died during our agitation. Our priority is to ensure justice for him. We are concentrating on it. It is up to the Punjab government how soon it will give justice to us.”

When told about the jurisdiction issue between Punjab and Haryana on the registration of the FIR, Dallewal said, “Haryana Police can say whatever they want to, but they killed Shubh Karan is a fact. Punjab Police should register a case against them.”

Asked about the next course of action on the call for the march to the national capital, Pandher said, “We will hold a meeting and make our stand clear.”

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers’ stir, observed a ‘black day’ on Friday to mourn the death.

It said farmers will take out tractor marches on highways on February 26 and hold an All India All Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 14. The SKM is not part of the Delhi Chalo agitation but has extended support to it.

Farmer leaders on Wednesday put the Delhi Chalo march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and 12 Haryana Police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri.

Meanwhile, farmers remain camped at Khanauri and Shambhu with their tractor-trolleys and trucks agitating for their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.