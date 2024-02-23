Farmers protest LIVE updates: Another farmer death at Khanauri border, Pandher demands compensation

Live

The 'Delhi Chalo' march called by the farmers is currently on halt, after the death of a farmer during the clash with Haryana police. However, it is expected that the farmers will decide their next move for the advancement of the movement today. A 21-year-old farmer died due to a head injury at the Khanauri border in Haryana after protestors clashed with the police. The Punjab government has shown its solidarity with the farmers, saying that they will push for strict action against the cop who was responsible for the incident.

Haryana Police initially declared their intention to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against leaders spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by farmers, but later on Friday, they announced the withdrawal of this decision. Earlier, the Ambala police had said their implementation of detentions under section 2(3) of the National Security Act, 1980, aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing criminal activities amidst the protests. Additionally, the state police department emphasised their commitment to compensating for any damage to government or private property during the protests by seizing the property and bank accounts of the protestors. Top points from ‘Delhi Chalo’ march - The ‘Delhi Chalo’ march was initiated by farmers from three states - Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh - on February, demanding the legal guarantee of Minimum Selling Price (MSP) by the government. The farmers decided to halt the protests on February 19, after holding the fourth round of talks with Union Ministers. The march resumed on February 21, leading to clashes between cops and protestors. A 22-year-old farmer died on the Khanauri border in Haryana after clashes erupted between protestors and police personnel. The march was once again halted on February 21 for two days. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for a murder case against the cops responsible for the death of the young farmer, and has announced a tractor march on February 26. It is expected that the farmer leaders will take their next step in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march today, two days after the protest was halted. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the protesting farmers led by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a ‘Black Friday’ on Friday following the death of a farmer at Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district, Punjab, during the ongoing protests.