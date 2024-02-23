Farmers protest LIVE updates: Another farmer death at Khanauri border, Pandher demands compensation
Farmers protest LIVE updates: The ‘Delhi Chalo’ march called by the farmers is currently on halt, after the death of a farmer during the clash with Haryana police. However, it is expected that the farmers will decide their next move for the advancement of the movement today. A 21-year-old farmer died due to a head injury at the Khanauri border in Haryana after protestors clashed with the police. The Punjab government has shown its solidarity with the farmers, saying that they will push for strict action against the cop who was responsible for the incident....Read More
Haryana Police initially declared their intention to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against leaders spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by farmers, but later on Friday, they announced the withdrawal of this decision. Earlier, the Ambala police had said their implementation of detentions under section 2(3) of the National Security Act, 1980, aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing criminal activities amidst the protests.
Additionally, the state police department emphasised their commitment to compensating for any damage to government or private property during the protests by seizing the property and bank accounts of the protestors.
Top points from ‘Delhi Chalo’ march -
- The ‘Delhi Chalo’ march was initiated by farmers from three states - Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh - on February, demanding the legal guarantee of Minimum Selling Price (MSP) by the government.
- The farmers decided to halt the protests on February 19, after holding the fourth round of talks with Union Ministers. The march resumed on February 21, leading to clashes between cops and protestors.
- A 22-year-old farmer died on the Khanauri border in Haryana after clashes erupted between protestors and police personnel. The march was once again halted on February 21 for two days.
- The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for a murder case against the cops responsible for the death of the young farmer, and has announced a tractor march on February 26.
- It is expected that the farmer leaders will take their next step in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march today, two days after the protest was halted.
- Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the protesting farmers led by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a ‘Black Friday’ on Friday following the death of a farmer at Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district, Punjab, during the ongoing protests.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Amid protests, Haryana govt offers interest relief on crop loans in Budget announcement
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unveiled a budget of ₹1.89 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, concurrently declaring an exemption on interest and penalties for specific crop loans amidst heightened farmer protests along the Punjab-Haryana borders. Khattar said his government is committed to farmer welfare, highlighting initiatives such as providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 crops.
Additionally, the government intends to increase financial compensation to ₹1 crore for the families of soldiers who perished in service.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Another farmer death reported
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher confirmed another farmer death during the protests. He said, "He was at the Khanauri border and is the fourth martyr of this farmers' agitation. He has been identified as Darshan Singh (62), he died of a heart attack. Compensation similar to that given to three previous martyrs and a job to a member of his family should be given. They have provided ₹5 Lakhs each as compensation earlier..."
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Congress demands special Parl session for farmers issues
Congress MP Manish Tewari said, “In 2021, when the four black farm laws were withdrawn by the government, there was a commitment made to the farmers, that a law would be brought on MSP. It has been three years since then, and no law has been brought. I demand a special session of the Parliament be summoned immediately and a law guaranteeing the MSP to farmers on crops across the board should be passed.”
Farmers protest LIVE update: Haryana police withdraws NSA against farmers
The Haryana Police on Friday said it was withdrawing its earlier decision to invoke provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) against some farmer leaders who are part of the ongoing farmers' agitation.
This comes a day after Ambala police issued a statement saying that it was implementing the process of detaining office bearers of the protesting farmer outfits under section 2(3) of the National Security Act, 1980, to maintain law and order and prevent criminal activities. (PTI)
Farmers protest LIVE update: Nihang Sikhs join farmer's protest
Thousands of protesting Indian farmers facing off with security forces have come under the protection of the Nihang Sikhs, a warrior sect dating back to the 1600s distinguished by their ink-blue robes and ancient weapons such as swords and spears.
The farmers, who are also mainly Sikhs and who hail from the northern state of Punjab, are demanding higher prices for their crops, and began marching to the capital Delhi earlier this month to press their demands to the government (Reuters)
Farmers protest LIVE update: NSA against farmer leaders
The Haryana Police on Friday revoked the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA), 1980 against some union leaders of the Ambala district after announcing it late on Thursday night, officials said.
Sibash Kabiraj, IGP Ambala Range said that the NSA will not be invoked against the farm leaders.
"This is to clarify to all concerned that the matter of invoking provisions of the National Security Act on a few farm union leaders of district Ambala has been reconsidered and it has been decided that the same will not be invoked," he said. (ANI)
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Arjun Munda on farmer welfare
Union Minister Arjun Munda attended the Rojgar mela in Diyankel here on Thursday. He said that the Central Government is dedicated towards the welfare of the farmers and trying to resolve the issue through dialogue.
Arjun Munda said, "The Government of India is continuously working and dedicated towards the welfare of the farmers. Just yesterday, in the case of farmers, the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane was fixed at ₹340 per quintal. We are dedicated to the farmers and are working under the leadership of PM Modi."
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Mann guarantees legal action after farmer's death
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, “The family of Shubhkaran Singh, who got martyred during the farmer's movement on the Khanauri border, will be given financial assistance of ₹1 crore by the Punjab government and a government job to his younger sister. Due legal action will be taken against culprits.”
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Punjab CM announces ₹1 cr for deceased farmer's family
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has announced ₹1 crore financial assistance to the family of deceased farmer Shubhkaran Singh, and a government job for his sister.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Dialogue continues with Punjab govt
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that dialogues are being held with the Punjab government to file murder charges over the death of the protesting farmer.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Pandher slams Punjab government
The General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher on Friday targetted Punjab government for not filing an FIR on the death of farmer youth at the Khanauri Border during the ongoing protests.
He said that the way the Punjab government is 'insulting the martyrdom of our martyrs' is condemnable. (ANI)
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Protestors to pay for damage to property, say cops
Amid a stand-off with the farmers, who are protesting with their demands, Haryana Police in Ambala District has said that any loss to the government and private property during the protest will be compensated by attaching the property and seizure of bank accounts of the protestors.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Sikh UK MP on farmer's death in Haryana
Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, a Sikh member of Parliament in Britain, said, "Many of my Slough constituents, including members of the Sikh community and Gurdwaras have written to me regarding their serious concerns about the safety of protesting farmers in their attempt to march towards New Delhi."
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Mahapanchayat on March 14
The farmer leaders have called for a Mahapanchayat of all the farmers in Delhi's Ramlila ground on March 14.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: SKM calls for ‘Black Friday’
SKM will observe ‘Black Friday’ today to pay respects to the deceased farmer who died on February 21. They have also called for a murder probe in his death,