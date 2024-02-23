 Punjab BJP chief wants strict action against those responsible for farmer’s death - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab BJP chief wants strict action against those responsible for farmer’s death

Punjab BJP chief wants strict action against those responsible for farmer’s death

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2024 02:18 PM IST

Sunil Jakhar seeks thorough investigation into death of 21-year-old farm protester at Khanauri border on Wednesday

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday demanded strict action against those responsible for 21-year-old farm protester Shubh Karan Singh’s death at Khanauri border with Haryana on Wednesday.

Protesters, most of them youngsters, at Shambhu in Patiala district on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Protesters, most of them youngsters, at Shambhu in Patiala district on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

“The tragic death of young Shubh Karan Singh is very painful. My deepest sympathies are with his family and the whole of Punjab today stands with them. A thorough investigation must lead to who is responsible for his death and the truth must come out,” said Jakhar on X.

He demanded strict action against those responsible to prevent the recurrence of such a tragedy “because there are thousands of our Shubh Karans at the protest site even today. Both sides must remember every life matters. While governments and security forces must observe restraint and sensitivity to allow peaceful protests, farmer organisations must also channelise passions and energy of our youngsters in the right direction,” said Jakhar.

He said leaders of the agitation must realise that the youth are the nation’s asset and they must ensure that youngsters are not misused for someone’s narrow political motives.

He said resolution to all demands has to come through talks and both sides must work towards resolving issues through dialogue.

