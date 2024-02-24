 Chandigarh: HC lawyers abstain from work to protest farmer’s death - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: HC lawyers abstain from work to protest farmer’s death

Chandigarh: HC lawyers abstain from work to protest farmer’s death

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 24, 2024 11:10 AM IST

It was on Thursday afternoon executive committee of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association decided to abstain from work on Friday

Lawyers at Punjab and Haryana high court abstained from the work on Friday in protest against the death of a farmer at Khanauri border on Thursday. However, law officers of the Haryana government did not participate in the strike as directed by the Haryana advocate general BR Mahajan. In the recent past, this was the first such instance where a section of lawyers openly went against the diktat of bar body.

Law officers of the Haryana government did not participate in the strike as directed by the Haryana advocate general BR Mahajan. (HT Photo)
Law officers of the Haryana government did not participate in the strike as directed by the Haryana advocate general BR Mahajan. (HT Photo)

It was on Thursday afternoon executive committee of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association decided to abstain from work on Friday. However, hours after the decision, Mahajan conveyed to the bar association and instructed all the law officers to appear before the courts and not to follow Bar body diktat. Upon Mahajan’s decision, the bar body executive had said that those who would violate the diktat would be fined with 10,000.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“I had conveyed my decision to the executive members of the Bar and asked them to convene a general house meeting. Our law officers have appeared before the courts today. I feel, executive committee should have called general house before taking such an extreme step,” Mahajan told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On