Chandigarh: HC lawyers abstain from work to protest farmer’s death

Lawyers at Punjab and Haryana high court abstained from the work on Friday in protest against the death of a farmer at Khanauri border on Thursday. However, law officers of the Haryana government did not participate in the strike as directed by the Haryana advocate general BR Mahajan. In the recent past, this was the first such instance where a section of lawyers openly went against the diktat of bar body. Law officers of the Haryana government did not participate in the strike as directed by the Haryana advocate general BR Mahajan. (HT Photo)

It was on Thursday afternoon executive committee of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association decided to abstain from work on Friday. However, hours after the decision, Mahajan conveyed to the bar association and instructed all the law officers to appear before the courts and not to follow Bar body diktat. Upon Mahajan’s decision, the bar body executive had said that those who would violate the diktat would be fined with ₹10,000.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“I had conveyed my decision to the executive members of the Bar and asked them to convene a general house meeting. Our law officers have appeared before the courts today. I feel, executive committee should have called general house before taking such an extreme step,” Mahajan told reporters.