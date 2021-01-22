LIVE: Farmers' unions, govt to hold Round 11 of talks on farm laws

Farmers’ union representatives and union ministers will meet on Friday to resolve issues concerning the newly passed farm bills. Both parties will meet for the eleventh round of discussions at Vigyan Bhawan. The previous ten rounds of discussions regarding the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 did not yield any results as farmers continue to demand a total repeal of these laws.





The Centre in the last meeting proposed to hold the implementation of the farm laws for 18 months and appoint a committee to look into the issues. Farmers’ union representatives on Thursday rejected the proposal offered by the government citing that their demand continues to be a total rollback of the laws. They will also discuss with Delhi police officials regarding the permission to hold a tractor rally in the Outer Ring Road in Delhi.





