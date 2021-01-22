IND USA
Farmers hold flags as police personnel stand guard behind barricades during protests against new farm laws at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) (Sakib Ali / HT Photo).
india news

Govt-farm leaders to meet today, unions adamant on R-Day rally | Key points

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha on Thursday rejected the government’s proposal to suspend the three farm laws for 18 months.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:51 AM IST

Protests against the three contentious farm laws entered Day 58 on Friday. Thousands of farmers, who have been agitating on the outskirts of Delhi since November 26, have refused to budge until all the three laws are repealed. The protesters are also gearing up for a tractor march, which was announced earlier this month against the laws, on Republic Day.

Here’s a look at some key points as protests against the farm laws enter day 58:

1. The 11th round of talks between the government and farmers' leaders will take place on Friday. Discussions are stuck at two demands by the farmers: a legal assurance on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and complete rollback of the laws. The government has repeatedly said it won’t repeal the laws.

2. On Thursday, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions who are leading the protests, rejected the government’s proposal to suspend the laws for up to 18 months. The government had given this proposal in the 10th round of talks on January 20.

3. After SKM rejected the government’s proposal, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar met home minister Amit Shah late on Thursday night. Tomar, railways minister Piyush Goyal and minister of state (MoS) for commerce Som Parkash have been representing the government in the talks with the farmers' leaders.

4. On Thursday, farmers' leaders met officials of the Delhi Police for a second straight day over the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day. However, just like Wednesday, the meeting was inconclusive. Another round of talks is likely to take place between the two sides.

5. The farmers are adamant to hold the rally on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road, albeit “peacefully.” However, the police, apprehensive over a possible law and order situation, have asked them to hold their rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, where a “trailer” tractor march was held on January 7.

6. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to withdraw its plea filed through Delhi Police seeking an injunction on the tractor parade, calling it a “police matter.” In its plea, the police argued that the parade would “malign the nation’s image.”

7. The committee constituted by the top court to oversee negotiations between the Centre and farmers on Thursday held a virtual interaction with farmers' unions from 10 states. The panel currently comprises Ashok Gulati, PK Joshi and Anil Ghanwat.

8. A fourth member of the panel, Bhupinder Singh Mann, had recused himself from the committee. A controversy had erupted over the names of the members of the panel as farmers' leaders said that all of them had backed the three farm laws.

A statement put out by the unions said a full general body meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha was held on Thursday.(PTI Photo)
india news

In the 10th round of negotiations with a 41-member delegation representing farm unions on Wednesday, the Union government offered to suspend the three pieces of legislation in its most far-reaching proposal yet.
noida news

Noida/Ghaziabad: Protesting farmers stationed at border areas of Ghaziabad and Noida refused to end their agitation, saying they have not accepted the government's offer of temporary suspension of the three farm laws
delhi news

The government also told farm unions that it proposed to set up a committee of representatives as well as experts who should be nominated both by the protesters and the government to examine "all agitation-related issues"
india news

The court also issued a notice to the Centre on an application by Bhartiya Kisan Party for filling up vacancy in the four-member committee created by resignation of Bhupinder Singh Mann.
india news

  Akhilesh claimed that the youth were distressed under the current Central government and unemployment was on the rise while there was an unprecedented politicisation of educational institutions going on.
india news

India stressed that religious and cultural heritage sites remained vulnerable to terror acts and destruction in the "world of growing terrorism and violent extremism.
india news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
india news

The interaction comes as over a million health workers have now been vaccinated, with over 230,000 getting doses on Thursday alone. The government data shows there has been an increase in daily immunisations
india news

Minimum temperatures over northwest India are likely to rise by 2-4° C during Saturday and Sunday and fall by 2-4 ° C during the subsequent 48 hours
india news

  As the new administration settles in, policy makers and experts in both the US and India are eager to know Washington's policy and approach on India.
india news

"Certainly, historic moment for all of us in this country but a further cementing of the importance of our relationship," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Kamala Harris election as vice president.
india news

One prominent event that drew crowds and cheers – stunts on motorcycles by the army and the personnel of the paramilitary forces – have been cancelled this year.
india news

Top government officials have said that the Prime Minister, 70, is likely to be vaccinated for Covid-19 in the second phase of the immunisation programme.
india news

The new ministers as well as those who were divested of key portfolios hit back at the chief minister. The CM inducted seven ministers into his cabinet on January 13.
india news

During pendency of the mercy plea, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet in September 2018 recommended release of all seven convicts including Perarivalan for their involvement in the 1991 assassination.
india news

Sasikala had tested negative on Wednesday when she was taken to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru after complaining of breathlessness and fever.
india news

  Under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, India has already dispatched vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and the Maldives as India has assured that friendly nations get every form of support.
india news

"We are favourably considering inducting women in CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action)," Maheshwari said, addressing mediapersons at a press conference.
india news

"Such offences are dealt as per the legal provisions of the Information Technology Act, Indian Penal Code, POSCO etc," the ministry has said. It added that government has also straightened the legal framework by dealing with cybercrime cases against women and children as child sex abuse materials.
