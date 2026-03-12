Farooq Abdullah attacker says wanted to 'kill' J&K leader for 20 years

A 63-year-old man arrested for opening fire at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah at a wedding function in Jammu told police he had been planning to kill the veteran leader for nearly two decades, calling it his “personal agenda”, officials said on Thursday. Farooq Abdullah was shot at by Jammu resident Kamal Singh Jamwal (right). (PTI)

The accused, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal of Jammu, allegedly fired a shot at Abdullah from point-blank range while the National Conference chief was leaving a marriage function in the Greater Kailash area on Wednesday night. The shot missed its target after members of Abdullah’s security detail intervened and quickly overpowered the gunman.

“I wanted to kill Farooq Abdullah for the past 20 years. It was my personal agenda. The weapon is my own, issued to me,” Jamwal told the police, adding that he considered himself “lucky to survive”.

Police said the weapon used in the incident was Jamwal’s licensed firearm and ruled out a terror angle. Officials also said the accused appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the attack.

Shot fired at wedding venue The incident occurred when Abdullah was leaving the wedding venue after attending the ceremony for over an hour. Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and senior National Conference leader Nasir Aslam Wani were accompanying him at the time.

CCTV footage from the venue shows the accused approaching Abdullah from behind and pointing a pistol at him from close range before firing a shot. The bullet missed the former chief minister, and security personnel immediately restrained the gunman before he could fire again.