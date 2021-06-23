Farooq Abdullah holds consultations with NC leaders from Jammu over meet with PM

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah held consultations with his party leaders from Jammu over the Centre's invitation to mainstream political parties in the Union territory for talks, reported news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, Farooq Abdullah had announced that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will attend the all-party meeting.

The delegation that visited Farooq Abdullah's home was led by NC's provincial president for Jammu Devender, Singh Rana. "Our only stand is a single J-K, to maintain its unity and integrity and respecting the wishes and aspirations of the people of J-K," Singh Rana said, adding that dialogue and inclusiveness were vital essence of a democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday convened the meeting of all mainstream parties in the Valley to discuss the delimitation exercise or the process of redrawing constituencies in the union territory.

Who is invited?

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mehbooba Mufti are among those invited for the meeting.

Union home minister Amit Shah, national security advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and home secretary would also attend the meeting.

What is expected to be discussed?

Delimitation, statehood and assembly elections are expected to remain key issues to be discussed at the meeting, ANI reported. Though no fixed agenda has been set for the meeting, an uninhibited discussion is expected on June 24, the news agency added.

This is the first high-level interaction between the Centre and political leadership from Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the state was divided into two union territories.