Fatal encounter through dating app: Court in Jaipur convicts 3 in infamous 2018 murder case

A Jaipur court on Friday sentenced three people to life imprisonment for the sensational 2018 murder of a 28-year-old man whom one of the accused had met on Tinder, a dating app, in a case that gripped the nation’s attention.

Sessions judge Ajit Kumar Hinger in his verdict said the prosecution’s evidence conclusively proved that the three were responsible for the murder.

The case traces its roots to February 2018, when 28-year-old Dushyant Sharma met 27-year-old Priya Seth on Tinder. The two soon started seeing each other, but the relationship was built on two key lies. Sharma, who was married, was posing as Vivan Kohli, a wealthy businessman from Delhi. Seth, meanwhile, got together with Sharma as part of a plot to extort him of several lakhs of rupees.

Both their lies unravelled when Seth got wind of Sharma’s fake identity. She then conspired with her friends Dikshant Kamra and Lakshya Walia, kidnapped Sharma and asked his family for ransom.

When the family was unable to meet the ₹10 lakh demand, the three stabbed him 10 times and suffocated him with a pillow. They then stuffed the body into a suitcase and tossed it off a highway near Amer in Rajasthan.

