Dating app scam: ‘She called me to specific cafe, forced to pay hefty bill’

At least two similar cases of dating app scams are making rounds on social media platforms, involving men allegedly being coerced into paying hefty restaurant bills. The VB, after investigating this scam in the grain markets of SBB Nagar, had registered a case against the above-mentioned accused under Sections 420, 409, 467, 468, 471, 120-B, and Sections 7, 8, 12, 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In one instance, a Pune resident, who found a match on a dating app, met his date at local bar in Pune. Unaware of the costs, he was shocked to discover a ₹10,000 hukka, ₹15,000 wine bottle, and a ₹1,500 wine glass, totaling ₹22,000. His date allegedly threatened he might be beaten if he fails to pay, compelling him to settle the bill.

“Guy matches girl on @bumble. She asks to meet within 2 days. Chooses Gypsy Moto Pub specifically. Orders hukka wine immediately. Guy slapped with Rs. 23K bill. Girl threatens either he pays or be beaten up & his family involved,” Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, an activist, wrote on X, Saturday.

In a similar incident in Delhi, a 25-year-old boy claimed of being scammed of over ₹15,000 in similar circumstances. He met his date at a bar in Rajouri Garden, where an inflated bill of ₹15,886 was presented. Despite card payment issues, the victim paid, later realising he had been duped when the bill disappeared, and the woman vanished from the dating app, ignoring his calls.

“Met a girl on @bumble, went to The Race Lounge & Bar in Rajouri Garden. She ordered drinks and the bill was ₹15,886. Realised it was a scam. Discovered many people are scammed. @Cyberdost 1930 not working, @DelhiPolice please take action,” the X user claimed of being cheated.

Safe online dating: 6 measures you can take

The rise of such dating app scams is a cause for concern, prompting users to exercise caution in their interactions. Bumble has not issued any public statement. However, on the dating app’s website it prescribes certain measures for safe dating.

1. Meet in a public place. Always!

2. Tell somebody close to you where you’re going. Let them know when and where, and that you’ll contact them within a certain amount of time.

3. Do your due diligence. Ask for their last name, look them up, do your homework. Also ask them to get verified using our photo verification feature.

4. Don’t give out private information about yourself. Don’t share things like your home or office address right off the bat.

5. Take the time for a pre-screen. Offer to have a FaceTime or phone call.

6. Always feel free to politely leave the date..

