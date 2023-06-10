Vivekananda murder case: Bail petition of MP’s father rejected

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Hyderabad on Friday dismissed the petition of Y S Bhaskar Reddy, father of YSR Congress party MP from Kadapa Y S Avinash Reddy, seeking bail in a case related to the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, people familiar with the matter said.

YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy speaks with the media as he arrives at CBI office in connection with Vivekananda Reddy murder case (PTI)

The CBI court agreed with the arguments of the CBI counsel and Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Narreddy Sunitha that granting bail to Bhaskar Reddy at this crucial stage might create hurdles in the investigation into the murder case.

The CBI counsel argued that there was enough evidence to prove that Bhaskar Reddy was a co-conspirator in the murder case of Vivekananda Reddy. He explained in detail how there was a possibility of Bhaskar Reddy tampering with the evidence and influencing the witnesses.

The CBI has already named Bhaskar Reddy as accused no. 7 (A-7) in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case. On June 3, it also named Avinash Reddy as A-8, stating that he was also a co-conspirator in the case, mainly in destroying the evidence after the murder.

“At a time when the investigation is at a crucial stage, granting bail to Bhaskar Reddy will affect the prosecution,” the CBI counsel argued.

On June 1, Bhaskar Reddy filed a petition in the CBI court, seeking bail on health grounds, as he had been suffering from heart ailments and hypotension.

Bhaskar Reddy, who was arrested by the CBI authorities from his residence at Pulivendula in Kadapa town on April 16, had been lodged in Chanchalguda jail on judicial remand. On May 26, he fell sick due to a sudden drop in blood pressure.

After being examined at Osmania General Hospital, he was shifted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for specialised treatment for heart ailments. He is presently undergoing treatment at the NIMS.

