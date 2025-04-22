FBI’s Kash Patel acknowledges terrorism in Punjab after Happy Passia's arrest

FBI Director Kash Patel’s statement on X on the “capture” of Harpreet Singh as a member of an alleged “foreign terrorist gang” in Sacramento indicates that the US under Trump administration has finally recognised extremist activity in Punjab by so-called Khalistanis as “terrorism” and not mere militancy as in the past. According to details available, terrorist Passia left India on April 1, 2018 for Dubai carrying old passport number N 1260543 and returned to India on February 4, 2019.(X/@FBIDirectorKash)

Twenty-eight year old Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, designated terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), whose handler is Pakistan based Harvinder Singh Sandhu aka Rinda, was arrested by FBI in Sacramento for planning to attack police stations in India and the US on April 17. According to Director Patel, the FBI is coordinating with their Indian counterparts, the NIA, to bring up charges against Passia, who carries an Indian passport (S9219200) and illegally entered the US via the UK route.

The change of terminology of US FBI to describe Khalistanis as terrorists is significant development as both FBI and CIA in the past maintained silence when their Indian counterparts, NIA and RAW, rightly called members of BKI, Khalistan Zindabad Force and affiliated groups as terrorists. Fact is many of these hard core extremists were given shelter in the west particularly US, UK, Canada and Germany in the garb of political asylum and human rights in Punjab. Significant funds to launch terror attacks in Punjab including targeting of retired Punjab Police Officers were given to these terrorists through radical Gurudwaras in UK, Canada and the US. Not only were these terrorists radicalising the Sikh youth but also dividing the Indian diaspora with their malignant activities.

Director Patel’s statement that the FBI will go after those who perpetrate violence should put the fear of god into Khalistanis based in the US and other countries who constantly troll India on social platforms with little or miniscule ground support.

Passia has 10 FIRs against him for his involvement in 16 terror attacks across Punjab under the BKI terrorist group including 14 hand grenade assaults, one IED attack and one rocket propelled grenade strike between late 2024 and early 20125. Happy was initially aligned with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang members including US based Darmanjot Singh (Darmon Khalon) and Amritpal Singh (Amrit Bal). He graduated into organised crime and there on to terror activities after getting in touch with Rinda, who is a designated terrorist and leader of BKI group in Pakistan.

Between September and October 2023, Harpreet in collusion with Rinda orchestrated a series of terror activities in Punjab including extortion and targeted strikes in Batala and Amritsar districts. The basic focus was leaders of Hindu groups, Punjab police stations and personnel, Hindu processions and liquor contractors for raising terror funds. Notable incidents include plating of an IED device near Ajnala Police Station on November 23, 2024 and RPG attacks on police establishment Qila Lal Singh in Gurdaspur district on April 6-7, 2025 apart from attacks on a police officer in Chandigarh and a constable in Batala.

These attacks were coordinated by Harpreet under instructions from Rinda in collaboration with US based associates Gurudev Singh, Gurpreet Singh, and Germany based Swaran Singh.

The Rinda-Passia network has been involved in recruiting juveniles, often struggling with drug addiction, to carry out terror strikes in return for cash or cocaine or hard drugs. In December 2024, Punjab Police arrested a 17 year old involved in planting IED at Ajnala, who later confessed that he had been lured into the terror strike with promise of drugs and cash. Passia carried a reward of ₹five lakh instituted by NIA after a retired police officer was targeted in Chandigarh with a grenade.

The FBI action against Khalistan terrorist Passia will not only be a deterrent to other groups based in the UK and Canada but also give out a signal that Khalistani terrorism will not be condoned by the US.