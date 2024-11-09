'Deliberately avoiding mention of Khalistanis': Indo-Canadian MP lambasts politicians

In the wake of raging violence against Hindus in Canada, Canadian MP Chandra Arya strongly criticised the politicians who promote divisive politics and said they should “stop deliberately avoiding mention of Khalistanis." Canadian Member of Parliament (MP) Chandra Arya is a vocal opponent of pro-Khalistan extremism in the country's House of Commons.(@AryaCanada X)

"Politicians are deliberately avoiding recognising and mentioning Khalistanis as responsible for this attack or are shifting the blame to other entities. They are misleading Canadians by framing this as an issue between Hindus and Sikhs,” Arya, a member of Parliament from Nepean, Ontario, said in a post on X.

The remarks come days after an attack by Khalistani extremists on Hindus following Diwali festivities at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, an incident that attracted widespread condemnation across the globe. The clashes took place on November 3.

The Canadian MP also slammed the politicians who are attempting to pit Hindus and Sikhs against each other, asserting that Hindu Canadians and Sikhs are united against Khalistani extremists.

“Politicians are portraying Hindus and Sikhs as opposing sides regarding the attack on the temple by Khalistani extremists. This picture is simply not true. The two sides are Hindu-Canadians and the vast majority of Sikh-Canadians on one side, and Khalistanis on the other,” Arya added.

He further expressed concern that due to the actions of certain politicians and the influence of Khalistani elements, many Canadians are mistakenly conflating Khalistanis with the Sikh community.

Arya, who represents Nepean, Ontario, condemned the attack on behalf of both communities and pointed out the strong relations they share, with many Hindus visiting Sikh Gurudwaras and Sikhs attending Hindu temples.

Canadian MP Arya on India-Canada ties

The ongoing tensions between India and Canada escalated following prime minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a potential Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India vehemently dismissed these claims as 'absurd', insisting that the core issue is Canada’s tolerance of pro-Khalistan groups operating without repercussions.

Arya urged both Hindus and Sikhs to educate the wider Canadian public about their united stance against Khalistani extremism and called on community leaders to refrain from giving platforms to politicians who fail to condemn such extremism outright.

Meanwhile, during Diwali celebrations, Prime Minister Trudeau acknowledged the presence of Khalistan supporters in Canada while asserting that they do not represent the entire Sikh community. "Just as there are supporters of Modi in Canada, they do not represent all Hindu Canadians," Trudeau stated, amid ongoing diplomatic tensions with India.