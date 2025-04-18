Wanted terrorist Happy Passia had links with Pakistan's ISI; Punjab DGP calls his arrest a ‘milestone’

Gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, who was arrested by US officials in Sacramento on Friday, is alleged to have deep ties with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), according to FBI and Indian officials. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a cash reward of ₹ 5 lakh on Happy Passia.(ANI)

Passia, alias Jora, who had illegally entered the US, was arrested by the FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations in Sacramento, the US federal law enforcement agency said on Friday.

"Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI & #ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the US illegally and used burner phones to evade capture," FBI Sacramento said in a statement on X.

Agents from the FBI's Legal Attaché office in New Delhi informed Sacramento that Passia was wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab, the FBI Sacramento said.

According to the agencies, Passia had reportedly been using burner phones and encrypted messaging apps to stay off the radar.

Harpreet Singh, aka Happy Passi, and his terror links

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said the arrest is a “major milestone in the success of the war against terror,” adding the matter has been taken up with the central government and efforts are on to extradite Passia.

He said between 2023 and 2025, Passia played a “central role in orchestrating targeted killings, grenade attacks on police establishments, and extortion across Punjab and other states.”

Official sources in Punjab said Passia is wanted for orchestrating 16 terror attacks, including 14 grenade strikes in the state and is also suspected to have collaborated with Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

In January, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a cash reward of ₹5 lakh on Passia in connection with a hand grenade attack on a house in Chandigarh in September last year.

Passia and Pakistan-based designated BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda were among the four accused named in a charge sheet in the case by the NIA.

Punjab Police investigation had found that Passia provided the accused with explosives, weapons and logistical support through his local associates.

A total of 33 FIRs have been registered at different police stations and 10 look out circulars have been issued against Passia, according to a dossier prepared by Punjab Police.

Efforts on to extradite Happy Passia, says Punjab DGP

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said efforts are on to extradite him. The DGP said the Punjab Police has taken up the matter with the central government, and all efforts for his extradition are being made.

