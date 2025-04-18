Who is Happy Passia? Most-wanted terrorist arrested by FBI in US

Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, who has been named in 14 grenade attacks across Punjab, has been arrested by the FBI in the United States. Passia has been involved in multiple terror attacks and was listed in a chargesheet filed before the special NIA court, along with Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda. Harpeet Singh hails from Passia village in the Amritsar district of Punjab.

Who is Happy Passia?

Harpeet Singh hails from Passia village in the Amritsar district of Punjab and has been involved in criminal activities for several years. He is wanted in multiple cases, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Arms Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

₹ 5 Lakh Reward on His Head

Passia is among the most wanted criminals in India and carries a reward of ₹5 lakh. In January this year, the NIA announced the reward due to his alleged involvement in multiple grenade attacks. He has claimed responsibility for several such attacks in India.

Responsible for Grenade Attacks

On September 11, 2024, two youths threw a hand grenade at a house in Sector 10, reportedly acting on Passia’s instructions. According to police, the attack targeted retired Superintendent of Police Jaskirat Singh Chahal, who served as the Station House Officer (SHO) in Nakodar in 1986, during which four Sikh protesters were killed in police firing. In December 2023, Punjab Police busted a terror module operated by Happy Passia and Shamsher, alias Honey, responsible for grenade attacks on police targets in Batala and Gurdaspur.

Association with Rinda and BKI

Passia has been associated with Pakistani terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, and has links to the Khalistani extremist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). He reportedly receives support from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). His association with Rinda dates back to 2013, and their syndicate has been involved in setting up terror modules in Punjab.

Entered the US Illegally

In 2021, Passia illegally entered the United States through the Mexico border with the help of a human trafficking network.

Investigations have revealed that Happy Passia arranged explosives, weapons, and logistical support for the accused through his local associates in Punjab, and also provided financial assistance.