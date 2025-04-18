Menu Explore
Terrorist Happy Passia, behind 14 grenade attacks in Punjab, arrested in US

ByRavinder Vasudeva
Apr 18, 2025 10:18 AM IST

Harpreet Singh is accused of being involved in terror attacks in Punjab and is affiliated with two international terrorist organizations, according to FBI.

Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, a most-wanted terrorist involved in more than 14 recent grenade attacks in Punjab, was arrested on Friday in the United States.

In Punjab, Happy Passia is wanted in at least 18 criminal cases, all pertaining to acts intended to create terror
In Punjab, Happy Passia is wanted in at least 18 criminal cases, all pertaining to acts intended to create terror

According to a statement posted by FBI Sacramento on X (formerly Twitter), Singh is accused of being involved in terror attacks in Punjab and is allegedly affiliated with two international terrorist organizations. Authorities said he entered the United States illegally and used burner phones to avoid detection.

“Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the FBI and ERO in Sacramento,” the FBI wrote. “Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the US illegally and used burner phones to evade capture.”

Happy Passia has been named in a recent chargesheet by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the September 2024 grenade attack in Chandigarh.

The attack, targeting the residence of a retired Punjab Police officer, was part of a broader conspiracy by the proscribed terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

According to the NIA, Passia - operating from the US - and Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda were the chief conspirators behind the attack.

The two are alleged to have provided logistical support, funds, and weapons to operatives on the ground in India. The accused reportedly directed local recruits - identified as Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih - conduct reconnaissance before executing the attack.

All four individuals have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and other applicable laws. Investigations into the case, filed under RC15/2024/NIA/DLI, are ongoing as authorities seek to identify and dismantle remaining members of the BKI network.

In an earlier operation in December 2023, Punjab Police busted a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module allegedly run by Happy Passia and another operative, Shamsher alias Honey. Five individuals, including mastermind Abhijot Singh, were arrested in that case, which involved grenade attacks on police establishments in Batala and Gurdaspur.

In Punjab, Passia is wanted in at least 18 criminal cases, all pertaining to acts intended to create terror or incite communal tension.

A senior Punjab Police official confirmed that central agencies have been actively pursuing cases related to Passia and others in coordination with the United States.

