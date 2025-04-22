FBI's Kash Patel says ‘justice will be done’ after arrest of alleged terrorist Happy Passia in US

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel, on Monday (local time), assured that “justice will be done” following the arrest of the alleged Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, who is linked to several terror attacks in Punjab. Praising the efforts of the team, Kash Patel in a post on X highlighted that FBI Sacramento led the investigation in collaboration with Indian authorities.

“CAPTURED: HARPREET SINGH, part of an alleged foreign terrorist gang here illegally in the United States, who we believe was involved in planning multiple attacks on police stations both in India and the United States,” Patel wrote.

He further said, “FBI Sacramento conducted the investigation, coordinating with our partners locally as well as in India. Excellent work from all, and justice will be done.”

Stressing the agency’s ongoing commitment, Patel added, “The FBI will continue finding those who perpetrate violence -- no matter where they are.”

Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia's arrest in the US

The FBI and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested Harpreet Singh on Friday, an alleged terrorist involved in multiple attacks in Punjab.

The FBI said that Harpreet Singh is linked to two international terrorist groups and entered the US illegally. To avoid detection, he used burner phones.

In a post shared on X, FBI Sacramento mentioned, “Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the FBI and ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture.”

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav praised the arrest of Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, calling it a “major milestone” in efforts to crack down on terror networks backed by Pakistan's ISI.

Singh is also wanted for his involvement in a foiled plot to carry out terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, which took place from January 13 to February 26 this year, confirmed UP Police’s additional director general (ADG) of law and order, Amitabh Yash, on Saturday.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said, “The arrest of Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, a USA-based key operative of ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and close associate of Pakistan-based Terrorist Rinda, is a major milestone in the sustained crackdown on ISI-backed terror networks.”

He also mentioned that the arrest was the result of “excellent international cooperation” and information exchange between the United States and India. Yadav posted, “Between 2023 and 2025, Happy Passia played a central role in orchestrating targeted killings, grenade attacks on police establishments, and extortion across Punjab and other states. His arrest on April 17, 2025, in Sacramento, USA, by the FBI and ICE is the outcome of excellent international cooperation and exchange of information between the United States and India.”