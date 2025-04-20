Happy Passia wanted to launch terror attacks at Mahakumbh venue: UP Police

Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, who was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) earlier this week for allegedly entering the US illegally, is also wanted in the case of a foiled plan to carry out terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh during the Mahakumbh that was held in Prayagraj between January 13 and February 26 of this year, confirmed UP Police’s additional director general (ADG)-law and order Amitabh Yash on Saturday. Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia is accused of being involved in terror attacks in Punjab and is allegedly affiliated with two international terrorist organisations.

The ADG said Singh’s name surfaced during the interrogation of another BKI terror suspect Lazar Masih, who was arrested by UP Special Task Force (STF) from Kaushambi on March 6. “STF arrested the BKI suspect (Masih), who was staying in Kaushambi district with a changed identity to plan a terror attack during the 45-day Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. But his plan was foiled by the intensified security measures and vigilance during the mega event,” he stated.

He added Singh was a close associate of Masih, and that they kept in touch with each other through one Rahul alias Kaka, who is based in the US. Passia’s another associate was one Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, an alleged Khalistani terrorist who was working with the ISI to carry out terrorist activities in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the ADG added.

He said UPSTF had previously claimed that the ISI and the BKI were involved in the plot to attack the Mahakumbh Mela. He said the STF investigation had revealed that the attack plot was hatched by BKI’s Germany-based module, led by one Swaran Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, along with Harvinder Singh in Pakistan and Harpreet Singh in the US.

“UPSTF is currently investigating Passia’s role in the Kumbh Mela attack plot and his connections with the ISI and the BKI. The agency is working to uncover the extent of Passia’s involvement... will try to interrogate Passia after he is deported to India,” the ADG said.

According to the FBI’s post on X, Singh is accused of being involved in terror attacks in Punjab and is allegedly affiliated with two international terrorist organisations. Authorities said he entered the United States illegally and used burner phones to avoid detection.

Notably, UPSTF had recovered a cache of firearms from the suspect, including three hand grenades and two gelatine rods and detonators, after the arrest of Masih, who hails from Amritsar in Punjab.

ALSO READ | Efforts on to extradite Happy Passia, says Punjab DGP

Masih was previously jailed in connection with the smuggling of firearms and heroin across the Pakistan border. However, he escaped custody while receiving treatment at a hospital in Amritsar on September 24, 2024. After his escape, he carried out a targeted shooting in Batala, Punjab, on October 23, 2024, at the behest of Swaran Singh. He then went into hiding in Sonipat and Delhi before resurfacing in Uttar Pradesh.