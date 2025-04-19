Efforts on to extradite Happy Passia, says Punjab DGP

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday said that Punjab Police’s relentless efforts led to the arrest of Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, a USA-based key operative of the Pakistan-ISI backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and close associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda, in Sacramento, USA. Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav (Punjab Police India-X)

Announcing this, Yadav, while terming the arrest a major success, said, “Today marks a major milestone in the sustained crackdown on ISI-backed terror networks, with the announcement of detention of Happy Passia by the United States authorities. “This is the outcome of excellent international cooperation and exchange of information between the United States and India,” he said in a statement, adding that Punjab Police consistently shared intelligence inputs with the central agencies.

He said that Happy Passia was the primary handler of ISI-backed terror modules in Punjab and played a central role in orchestrating targeted killings, grenade attacks on police establishments, and extortion across the state between 2023 and 2025.

“Our investigation has found direct involvement of Happy Passia in the majority of terror acts, which took place in the state after September 2024,” said the DGP, adding that he was masterminding the terror activities sitting in the US, using a network of vulnerable youth struggling with addiction, recruiting them to carry out these acts in exchange for money and narcotics.

“Punjab Police has meticulously tracked all the terror modules raised by the Happy Passia and successfully dismantled them,” said Yadav, while adding that an extensive dossier on Passia’s activities was shared with central agencies and subsequently with US authorities, leading to his arrest. “Punjab Police has already taken up the matter with Central Agencies to initiate the process for Passia’s extradition to India as per the law,” he said