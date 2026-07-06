FDA busts racket of synthetic milk across five districts in Maharashtra

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 4 and 5 busted synthetic milk racket made from shampoo, detergents and palm oil across five districts of Maharashtra and arrested 13 persons.

FDA also seized shampoo, detergents, palm oil, emulsifiers, etc. worth ₹1.48 crores, which were allegedly used to make the milk. (Representative Photo/iStock)

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“We did not just stop at acting against one single adulterating firm but acted against the entire supply chain network involving distributors, transporters, middlemen, chilling centres and processing centres.” FDA commissioner Tukaram Munde said.

Simultaneous raids were conducted across five districts, including Thane, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, Jalna and Pune and cases against 26 persons have been filed.

The FDA also seized shampoo, detergents, palm oil, emulsifiers, etc. worth ₹1.48 crores, which were allegedly used to make the milk. All these items were found to be sourced from Manchar in Pune. Over 49 samples of adulterated milk were also collected for testing.

FDA officials identified Sushant Hinge from Pune as the kingpin and Sandeep Lodha operated as his advisor.

The FDA found that racketers made synthetic milk and mixed it with genuine milk before selling it to customers for a higher profit margin. Involvement of farmers, packing centres and chilling centres were also found.

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FDA also cancelled food licences of five firms and issued stop-work notices to another five firms.

“Milk is an inherent part of daily diet in a family, including children, pregnant women, senior citizens and the sick. Adulteration of milk is not just a criminal offence but is a serious anti-social crime No sympathy will be shown towards the accused,” FDA commissioner said.

The operation was conducted by a special team consisting of 30 food safety officers and 40 police officers.

The operation started with a tip-off followed by investigation, mapping of the supply chain, joint raids, scientific evidence gathering and criminal investigations.

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The FDA is now investigating if the racket operated beyond the state.