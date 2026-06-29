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Feared dacoit Jagan Gurjar found dead in Ajmer jail; police suspect murder inside high-security prison

Jagan Gurjar came to be known in 2008 after allegedly threatening to blow up the Dholpur Palace of former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 06:44 pm IST
By Pulkit Bhardwaj
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Notorious Chambal dacoit Jagan Gurjar, lodged in Rajasthan's high-security prison in Ajmer, was found dead inside his barrack on Monday in what police suspect to be a murder. Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agrawal confirmed the incident, stating an investigation was underway.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to Jagan Gurjar's death.(X/@politics_vibes)

According to police, the incident likely occurred between 11 am and 3 pm, when inmates remained locked inside their barracks as per jail protocol. During a routine inspection after the barracks were opened, jail personnel found Gurjar lying dead. His cellmate was also present inside the barrack at the time.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the prison, examined the scene, and collected evidence. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to Gurjar's death, including the motive and the sequence of events.

Officials said Gurjar shared the barrack with Vishnu, an accused in the high-profile Kuldeep Jaghina murder case from Bharatpur. Investigators questioned Vishnu.

Who was Jagan Gurjar?

Gurjar surrendered before the then Inspector General of Police, Bharatpur Range, Malini Agarwal, in Bayana on August 19, 2018, after years on the run.

Further details regarding the murder are awaited as the investigation progresses.

 
ajmer rajasthan prison
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