Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday campaigned for Congress-backed United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Ashraf in Manjeshwar, expressing confidence that voters would return the sitting legislator with a strong mandate. ‘Feels like I’m on Kannada soil’: Siddaramaiah in Manjeshwar

Addressing a public meeting, Siddaramaiah placed emphasis on the region’s linguistic ties to Karnataka. “When I come to Manjeshwar, it feels as though I am standing on Kannada soil,” he said, noting that the area has a significant Kannada-speaking population. He referred to the legacy of literary figures from the region, calling it “a matter of pride for Kannadigas that stalwarts like Govinda Pai emerged from this land,” and added, “I congratulate the people here who have contributed to the preservation of Kannada even within Kerala.”

He urged voters to back Ashraf, describing him as a leader who had previously served the constituency. “Ashraf has already been elected and served the people. I request voters to bless him again this time,” he said.

Framing the election as a cultural as well as political choice, he added, “Support Ashraf, the UDF candidate who is fighting for Kannada. I am confident that the people will elect the Congress-backed UDF candidate with a majority.”

Siddaramaiah also used the platform to criticise the BJP, saying the party lacked a broad-based ideological commitment. “The BJP has no ideology. It stands with the rich, the upper classes and corporate interests. It is against farmers, Dalits, backward classes, minorities and women,” he said, adding that the party had limited electoral presence in Kerala.

The chief Minister also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing the National Food Security Act. “The Food Security Act was implemented when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister. Narendra Modi opposed it then, but now he is misusing it,” he said. Referring to food grain distribution, he added, “When we announced that we would provide an additional 5 kg of rice, the central government did not supply rice despite availability. That is why we transferred the amount directly to beneficiaries’ accounts. Direct transfers prevent corruption and eliminate middlemen.”

Siddaramaiah also drew comparisons on economic indicators. “Unemployment is a problem across the country. In Karnataka, it is 2.5%, while in Kerala it is 8%,” he said, adding that joblessness was pushing youth to migrate abroad. He further said, “Inflation in Kerala is 8.05%, while in Karnataka it is below 4%.”

Raising concerns about the state’s finances, he said, “Kerala has become a debt-ridden state. Under the Fiscal Responsibility framework, the fiscal deficit should be within 3.5% and total debt within 25% of GDP, but it has reached 35%. Kerala is moving towards financial distress.”

He concluded by urging voters to reject the BJP. “Do not vote for the BJP. It is against the Constitution, the poor, women and farmers,” he said.