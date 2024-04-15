Sarabjit Singh's daughter reacts after father's killer shot dead: ‘Not justice’

The killing by “unknown men” of Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, previously an accused in the murder of Indian national Sarabjit Singh, “is not justice,” according to Sarabjit's daughter Swapandeep Kaur. Sarabjit Singh was killed inside Pakistan's Kot Lakhpat Jail in 2013 (Reuters)

She, however, admitted that her first reaction to the news, was one of “satisfaction.”

“At first, I felt satisfied, but then I thought that this was not justice. What we wanted was a trial to ascertain why my father was killed,” she told India Today.

Swapandeep further alleged that the Pakistan government was behind the murders of both Sarabjit and Tamba.

“If three or four people were involved in my father's murder, then this is them (Pakistan government) covering it up by killing that man (Tamba) to conceal the conspiracy that took place at that time,” she stated.

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba was shot dead in Lahore on Sunday. A recent report by British daily The Guardian, linked India to several such killings on Pakistani soil. India has rejected the report.

Sarabjit, who was convicted in Pakistan for “terrorism” and “spying,” was attacked by fellow prisoners in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail on April 26, 2013. He was declared brain dead on May 1, and died the following day.

In 2018, a court acquitted both Tamba and Mudassar, a co-accused, citing “lack of evidence.”

Meanwhile, actor Randeep Hooda, who played Sarabjit in a 2016 Hindi biopic, thanked the “unknown men."

“KARMA. Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam, today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served,” Hooda wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Daljit Kaur, Sarabjit's sister who passed away in June 2022, had campaigned extensively seeking his release, while Swapandeep and Poonam are the latter's daughters.