 Sarabjit Singh's daughter reacts after father's killer shot dead: ‘Not justice’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sarabjit Singh's daughter reacts after father's killer shot dead: ‘Not justice’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 15, 2024 01:34 AM IST

Swapandeep Kaur, however, admitted that her first reaction to the news, was one of “satisfaction."

The killing by “unknown men” of Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, previously an accused in the murder of Indian national Sarabjit Singh, “is not justice,” according to Sarabjit's daughter Swapandeep Kaur.

Sarabjit Singh was killed inside Pakistan's Kot Lakhpat Jail in 2013 (Reuters)
“At first, I felt satisfied, but then I thought that this was not justice. What we wanted was a trial to ascertain why my father was killed,” she told India Today.

Swapandeep further alleged that the Pakistan government was behind the murders of both Sarabjit and Tamba.

“If three or four people were involved in my father's murder, then this is them (Pakistan government) covering it up by killing that man (Tamba) to conceal the conspiracy that took place at that time,” she stated.

Also Read: Who was Sarabjit Singh and how was he killed in Pakistan?

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba was shot dead in Lahore on Sunday. A recent report by British daily The Guardian, linked India to several such killings on Pakistani soil. India has rejected the report.

Sarabjit, who was convicted in Pakistan for “terrorism” and “spying,” was attacked by fellow prisoners in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail on April 26, 2013. He was declared brain dead on May 1, and died the following day.

In 2018, a court acquitted both Tamba and Mudassar, a co-accused, citing “lack of evidence.”

Meanwhile, actor Randeep Hooda, who played Sarabjit in a 2016 Hindi biopic, thanked the “unknown men."

“KARMA. Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam, today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served,” Hooda wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Daljit Kaur, Sarabjit's sister who passed away in June 2022, had campaigned extensively seeking his release, while Swapandeep and Poonam are the latter's daughters.

 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Monday, April 15, 2024
