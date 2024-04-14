Who was Sarabjit Singh and how was he killed in Pakistan?

An accused in the brutal murder of Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh in Pakistan in 2013 was shot by unidentified assailants in Lahore on Sunday, PTI reported. Sarabjit Singh was a resident of Bhikhiwind in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Lahore's Islampura area. He was rushed in critical condition to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Singh, 49, died in 2013 after being comatose for nearly a week following a brutal assault by inmates including Tamba, inside the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

Who was Sarabjit Singh? What was the case against him?