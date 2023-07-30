Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Female doctor allegedly molested, beaten up in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Jul 30, 2023 10:59 PM IST

The victim, identified as Zareen, was driving back home on her two-wheeler when Hitesh Badwaya, reportedly attacked her.

A female doctor was allegedly molested and thrashed by a group of men and one woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. The incident, which reportedly happened in the Gola Mandi area on Friday, involved four men and a woman who assaulted a physiotherapist.

Zareen’s cousin Taufeeq Khan, who intervened in the scuffle, was also thrashed by the accused and his group of friends. (Twitter/screengrab)

The victim, identified as Zareen, was driving back home through Kharakua on her two-wheeler when Hitesh Badwaya, waylaid her and took out the keys, India Today reported.

The accused allegedly misbehaved with the doctor and hit her when she objected. Zareen’s cousin Taufeeq Khan, who intervened in the scuffle, was also thrashed by the accused and his group of friends.

Read: Doctor held for molesting woman while check-up; hunt on for hospital owner

Following the incident, locals in the area, along with Congress leaders, Noori Khan and Ravi Bhadauria, protested at the Kharakua police station demanding strict action against the accused. The protestors also called for bulldozer action on the houses of the accused, the report added.

Madhya Pradesh Congress’ official Twitter account wrote on Saturday, “Physiotherapist returning home in Ujjain was molested and beaten up by goons. Congress leader Noori Khan gheraoed the SP office for arresting the criminals and demanding justice. Shivraj ji, When will daughters be safe in MP?”

Police superintendent Sachin Sharma assured the crowd that the guilty will be brought to book and an FIR was registered.

On Tuesday, a 21-year-old patient at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi’s New Rajinder Nagar attacked a senior neurosurgeon with a small kitchen knife, police said.

The surgeon, Dr Satnam Singh Chhabra, sustained injuries on his thumb. The suspect was immediately restrained by hospital staffers and prevented any serious injury. The suspect, who was being treated by the doctor since 2021, was handed over to the police.

Last week, a doctor and his three family members were allegedly assaulted following an argument over removing their broken down car from the entrance of a condominium in Gurugram’s Sector 51. More than a dozen suspects have been booked for attacking Dr Jitendra Singh, his father Suresh Chand, his brother Deepak Singh and maternal cousin Priyanshu Singh.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
madhya pradesh assault
