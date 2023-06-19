Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Doctor held for molesting woman while check-up; hunt on for hospital owner

Doctor held for molesting woman while check-up; hunt on for hospital owner

ByManish K Pathak
Jun 19, 2023 12:19 AM IST

On Saturday, a 30-year-old woman along with her husband went to the hospital for a check-up, a police officer said, adding, “Shoaib took the victim into the OPD room and allegedly started touching the patient inappropriately. The victim screamed for help.”

Mumbai: A doctor was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a woman patient in Adarsh Hospital near Shivaji Nagar, Govandi. During the investigation, it came to the fore that the accused – identified as Shoaib, a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh – was not registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

HT Image
HT Image

The hospital owner has also been booked for not registering Shoaib’s medical degree, and a manhunt has been launched to find him.

On Saturday, a 30-year-old woman along with her husband went to the hospital for a check-up, a police officer said, adding, “Shoaib took the victim into the OPD room and allegedly started touching the patient inappropriately. The victim screamed for help.”

The victim’s husband, who was waiting outside, immediately went inside after hearing his wife scream and saw the accused was molesting the woman, added the officer. The couple then approached the Shivaji Nagar police station and filed a complaint.

Meanwhile, a police team also went to the hospital and investigated the crime scene. According to the police, they found that the accused did not show any medical degree, and his details were not registered with the MMC.

The doctor was booked for molestation and the hospital owner was booked for not registering the accused’s medical degree. “The doctor has been arrested and the police are searching for the owner,” deputy commissioner of police Hemraj Rajput of Zone 6 said. “We are further inquiring about Shoaib’s medical degree.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hospital patient doctor + 1 more
hospital patient doctor
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out