‘Fierce pride’: Indian Army offers a glimpse of Operation Sindoor | Watch

The Indian army on Sunday offered a glimpse into how the forces operated during Operation Sindoor and the subsequent hostilities with Pakistan lasting for the next four days. A satellite image shows a view of a damaged building at Nur Khan airbase following airstrikes in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, May 10, 2025(REUTERS)

The Army's Western Command shared a video on the social media platform X, showcasing the steps and technology used to neutralise missile and drone attacks originating from Pakistan in the period from May 7 to 10.

“#StrongAndCapable #OpSindoor Enemy Missiles neutralised... #IndianArmy - impregnable wall of fire #JusticeServed,” the post read.

The video shared along with the post showed the missile attacks from Pakistan using the Chinese A-100 multiple rocket launcher system, along with Fatah II and Shaheen missiles. The neighbours also used drones to attack multiple places in India. But in the end, all the attacks were intercepted by the S-400 missile defence system.

The video suggested that in response, India launched the BrahMos missiles to target and destroy several military bases in Pakistan in the attacks that the army termed as ‘ruthless precision, raw power and fierce pride'.

Amit Shah confirms use of BrahMos to destroy Pakistani bases

Earlier on Sunday, union home minister Amit Shah also confirmed that India used BrahMos missiles to destroy Pakistani bases from May 7 to 10, after the initial strikes on terror infrastructure in PoK and other places under Operation Sindoor.

During his address in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Amit Shah also said that Pakistan's air defence system, borrowed from China, remained unused during Operation Sindoor, which exposed its lies on terrorism to the world.

"As our indigenously developed BrahMos (supersonic cruise missile system) worked to destroy Pakistan's air bases, its own air defence system, borrowed from China, remained unused. Our Air Force carried out precise attacks and inflicted heavy damage on many places in Pakistan, which were considered impregnable. Operation Sindoor will be written in golden letters when the history is written on the border safety," PTI quoted Shah as saying.