Amit Shah confirms India used BrahMos missiles to destroy Pakistani bases in Operation Sindoor

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday confirmed that indigenously developed BrahMos missiles were used to destroy Pakistani air bases during the conflict in the aftermath of India's Operation Sindoor. Amit Shah, union home minister, addresses a gathering in Ahmedabad on May 18, 2025 where he confirmed the use of BrahMos in Operation Sindoor.(AFP)

During his address in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Amit Shah also said that Pakistan's air defence system, borrowed from China, remained unused during Operation Sindoor, which exposed its lies on terrorism to the world.

"As our indigenously developed BrahMos (supersonic cruise missile system) worked to destroy Pakistan's air bases, its own air defence system, borrowed from China, remained unused. Our Air Force carried out precise attacks and inflicted heavy damage on many places in Pakistan, which were considered impregnable. Operation Sindoor will be written in golden letters when the history is written on the border safety," PTI quoted Shah as saying.

The home minister said that while surgical strikes and the airstrike in the past were limited to the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), India penetrated 100 km inside Pakistan's border under Operation Sindoor and eliminated terrorists and their hubs.

"Pakistan used to tell the whole world that no terrorist activity happens there and accused India of making false complaints. But, terrorists were finished with missiles under 'Operation Sindoor' and Pakistan was exposed to the world," Shah said.

He said the next day, senior officers of the Pakistani army attended the funeral of terrorists and offered prayers, "which exposed the nexus of the Pakistani Army, Pakistan, and terrorism, and the whole world came to know that Pakistan runs bases for terrorists".

Operation Sindoor and its aftermath

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian armed forces in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The Armed forces targeted terror hubs in PoK and Pakistan’s Punjab province early on May 7, killing more than 100 terrorists at nine locations.

The operations destroyed terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India were planned and directed.

After the initial Indian strikes, Islamabad tried to attack India's military installations multiple times till May 10, but their attempts were thwarted by India’s air defence systems.

In retaliation, the Armed forces destroyed several military bases in Pakistan till an understanding was reached between both countries to cease hostilities on May 10.