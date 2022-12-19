FIFA World Cup celebrations turn violent in parts of Kerala

Three people were stabbed in Kerala’s Kannur after an altercation between two groups Sunday night, whereas, three cops were injured in Kochi, following the night-long celebrations that turned violent in many parts of the state on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday as the fans celebrated Argentina’s glorious win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The celebration events turned into hooliganism in different parts of the state, police said adding, strict action will be taken against troublemakers.

Also Read:Kolkata fans hit the streets to celebrate Argentina’s FIFA World Cup win. Watch

Police said three people received stab wounds after an altercation between Argentina and Brazil fans in which one person was seriously injured and is admitted to the hospital.

Six persons were arrested in connection with the incident, said police.

In another, three police personnel were injured in Kochi’s Kaloor after they tried to control a victory procession on bikes by a group of Argentine fans who were allegedly drunk.

20 persons were arrested in connection with the incident and their vehicles were seized, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Thiruvananthapuram, a sub-inspector was injured when he tried to control victory celebrations in Pozhiyoor. Police has detained five people in connection with the incident.

In Kollam, an 18-year-old youth collapsed and died during a victory celebration.

In many areas, people celebrated Argentina’s win by distributing free food and sweets. In Thrissur, a hotel owner distributed 1,500 plates of free chicken biryani. “It is a small gift to living legend Messi. He lived up to the occasion,” said hotel owner P Shaji.

In Kozhikode, sweets were distributed at many places and some halwa joints sold sweets at the one-third price.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON