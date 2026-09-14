Fight breaks out over pet dog in Ghaziabad high-rise elevator, video goes viral

A dispute between two neighbours over a pet dog in an apartment elevator in Ghaziabad turned into a physical altercation, leading police to register a case against one of the two women, police said on Monday.

Police said the case was registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nandgram police station on September 12.

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Police said the case was registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nandgram police station on September 12.

Both sections are non-cognisable, meaning police cannot start investigations or arrest the suspect without a court order.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nandgram, Ziauddin Ahmad, said the incident, captured on a CCTV camera installed in the elevator, took place on September 12 around 3 pm when the complainant, a schoolteacher, was returning home and tried to board the elevator.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.

A woman was already inside the elevator with a dog and objected to the teacher getting in. “This resulted in a fight during which the woman with the dog allegedly slapped the teacher and hit her… The incident was also captured on a CCTV installed in the lift. The teacher filed a complaint, and the police registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) in the incident. An investigation is on in the case,” Ahmad added.

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The police officer said the two women stay on the same floor of the high-rise apartment complex.

In her complaint to the police, the teacher said the woman was already in the elevator with her dog and “was not allowing anyone to enter the lift”.

“When I tried to enter the lift, she started pushing me out of the lift. When I did not exit the lift, she hit me with a cane. Then I snatched the cane from her, and she slapped me. She also verbally abused me. She also threatened that she would unleash her dog on me,” the teacher said in her complaint.

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HT has reviewed the police report

Ahmad said the CCTV clip recorded in the lift will be made part of the investigation, and appropriate action will be taken.

The CCTV footage, which went viral on social media on Monday, shows the woman with a dog hitting the other woman with a cane. Later, some people and a guard appear by the door and try to pacify the two. After the elevator door closes, the woman with the dog allegedly slaps the other woman, who also retaliates.