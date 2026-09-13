Owl attacks leave 6 injured at Greater Noida society

Greater Noida: The residents of La Residentia society in Greater Noida West have alleged they are under attack by a parliament of owls, with six people suffering injuries over the past four days, and have sought intervention from the forest department. Residents said the attacks have mostly taken place between evening and night (HT)

They said that the attacks have mostly taken place between evening and night, with the birds swooping down on people walking through the society.

Sumil Jalota, 45, a resident of Tower 4. said, “Total six residents have so far been attacked by the owls in our society. The issue has been going on for the last four days.”

Residents said they have approached the forest department to rescue and relocate the birds. They said the owls have been spotted on trees, streetlights and other parts of the society, and that there was no fixed location where the attacks were taking place.

Forest department officials said that the owls may be aggressive if they are nesting, and usually do not attack people.

Bijoy Tripathi, 45, a resident of Tower 4, “The issue appears to be particularly prevalent among residents of Towers 4 and 5, where most of the attacks have been reported. I was attacked while returning to my tower after parking my vehicle late on Thursday night. I posted about the incident on the society group to make other residents aware, following which several others also complained of being attacked.”

Forest department officials said that their team, accompanied by bird experts, inspected the society premises late on Saturday but could locate only one owl despite an extensive search.

Divisional forest officer Rajni Kant said,“The department has, for now, decided against attempting to remove the bird. If one owl is removed while the others remain in the area, the remaining birds could become more defensive or aggressive, particularly if they are nesting or protecting young ones. The team will continue to keep a watch on the situation and consider a rescue operation if all the birds can be located together.”

The forest department advised the society management and residents to take precautionary measures to minimise the risk of encounters. Residents have been advised to cover their heads with a helmet or suitable cloth while stepping out and to ensure adequate lighting in areas where the birds have been sighted.