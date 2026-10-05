'What happened to Justin Herbert?': Chargers QB's ‘broken’ show vs Seahawks frustrates fans

Los Angeles Chargers fans had high expectations from quarterback Justin Herbert as their team took on the Super Bowl winners Seattle Seahawks on Sunday evening. But Herbert far from lived up to those expectations. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 4. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Justin Herbert completed 12 of 21 passing attempts for 95 yards with one touchdown. He was intercepted twice with around 3 minutes left of the third quarter as the Seahawks maintained a comfortable 27-13 lead.

Herbert's performance appeared dismal in comparison with his counterpart Sam Darnold. Darnold completed 13 of 20 attempted passes for 168 yards with 2 touchdowns.

Amid the struggles with throwing, Herbert also briefly took up rushing duties in the NFL game, recording three carries for 28 yards. What's more concerning for the Charges fans is that Herbert's Week 4 performance is a continuing trend for him.

In four games so far, Justin Herbert has recorded 627 tards for three touchdowns with four interceptions as Chargers wait for their first win on the season.

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