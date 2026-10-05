'What happened to Justin Herbert?': Chargers QB's ‘broken’ show vs Seahawks frustrates fans
Chargers QB Justin Herbert struggled with 12-of-21 passes for 95 yards, one TD and two interceptions as the Seahawks built a 27-13 lead.
Los Angeles Chargers fans had high expectations from quarterback Justin Herbert as their team took on the Super Bowl winners Seattle Seahawks on Sunday evening. But Herbert far from lived up to those expectations.
Justin Herbert completed 12 of 21 passing attempts for 95 yards with one touchdown. He was intercepted twice with around 3 minutes left of the third quarter as the Seahawks maintained a comfortable 27-13 lead.
Herbert's performance appeared dismal in comparison with his counterpart Sam Darnold. Darnold completed 13 of 20 attempted passes for 168 yards with 2 touchdowns.
Amid the struggles with throwing, Herbert also briefly took up rushing duties in the NFL game, recording three carries for 28 yards. What's more concerning for the Charges fans is that Herbert's Week 4 performance is a continuing trend for him.
In four games so far, Justin Herbert has recorded 627 tards for three touchdowns with four interceptions as Chargers wait for their first win on the season.
Also read: ‘Is Brock Purdy injured?’: 49ers QB's struggle vs Denver Broncos leave fantasy managers frustrated
Fans Frustrated With Justin Herbert
Deep Dive
Needless to say, fans and fantasy managers who had high stakes on Justin Herbert were left frustrated. Unless the quarterback turns things around, the road to Week 5 could be tough for the 20-year-old.
“Justin Herbert is broken…and Seattle leads 20-3,” wrote one. “Look at the Chargers schedule.. they are staring the possibility of an 0-9 start to the season.”
“Justin Herbert is a bust. They need to look for a trade to a team that's willing to overpay, like the Steelers, and ship him out,” added another.
“I know people were joking in training camp about Justin Herbert having his focus taken away with Madison Beer but that legitimately feels like it may be a real thing," KING 5 reporter Dusty Baker wrote. ”He has been a different level of terrible this year."
Also read: 'Where is JK Dobbins?' Broncos RB’s slow start vs 49ers leaves fans asking, 'Is he even playing?'
“Justin Herbert with another brutal interception. He looks unrecognizable,” said one. Feels like he’s just throwing where the play is set up to go whether it’s open or not. Three of the worst interceptions of his career over the last two games.
“This has to be rock bottom for Justin Herbert and the Chargers. It’s just a sad four hours every Sunday at this point,” added one.
“At what point do you bench Justin Herbert... ? It's embarrassing at this point,” added another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More