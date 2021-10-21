Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Fillionaire': Rahul Gandhi's takes a jibe at govt over sky-high petrol prices
'Fillionaire': Rahul Gandhi’s takes a jibe at govt over sky-high petrol prices

The Wayanad MP shared an image on Twitter where he described a ‘fillionaire’ as a person who is able to afford a full tank of fuel for their vehicles amid the rising costs of petrol and diesel.
Petrol price displayed on a fuel pump at a petrol station in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday ‘coined’ a ‘new’ word ‘fillionaire’ in a bid to criticise the PM Modi-led government over the rise in fuel prices. The Wayanad MP shared an image on Twitter where he described a ‘fillionaire’ as a person who is able to afford a full tank of fuel for their vehicles amid the rising costs of petrol and diesel.

“GOI is playing a cruel joke on our public,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag TaxExtortion.

This word, however, was earlier used by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in February when fuel prices soared.

Rahul Gandhi earlier this week on two occasions criticised the Union government for not addressing the fuel price hikes. He cited news reports and claimed that the PM Modi-led government’s high taxes on petrol and diesel have increased the burden on the common man.

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday rose by 35 paise per litre each, according to a report by PTI. The increase took rates of petrol and diesel to record highs across the country. The price of petrol rose to 106.54 in the national capital Delhi while Mumbai saw petrol prices reach a record 112.44 per litre. Diesel prices rose to 103.26 a litre in Mumbai while Delhi saw diesel prices reach 95.27.

Petrol prices have already crossed 100-litre mark or more in all major cities of the nation. Rajasthan’s Ganganagar recorded the costliest petrol price with 118.59 a litre and diesel is being charged at 109.41 per litre. Thursday’s rise in petrol prices is the 18th increase in petrol price and 21st time that diesel rates spiked after ending a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Topics
petrol price rahul gandhi
