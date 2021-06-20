Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Filmmaker Aisha Sultana to appear before Lakshadweep Police today
india news

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana to appear before Lakshadweep Police today

Aisha Sultana was served a CrPC notice by the police, which asked her to appear at Lakshadweep Police headquarters in Kavaratti. The filmmaker is facing trouble for her 'bio-weapon' remark against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 05:50 AM IST
Filmmaker Aisha Sultana is currently settled in Kochi.(Aisha Sultana/Instagram)

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana, who is facing sedition charge over her remarks against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel, will appear before the police on Sunday. Sultana's plea for anticipatory bail in the case was accepted by the Kerala high court on Thursday, but she was asked to appear before the police on June 20.

The single-bench of Justice Ashok Menon granted anticipatory bail to her for a week, reserving its final order.

The case was registered against the filmmaker on June 10 when the Kavaratti Police booked her under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint by Lakshadweep BJP president C Abdul Khadar Haji.

Sultana was served a notice under Section 41A Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the police asked her to appear at Lakshadweep Police headquarters in Kavaratti, in connection with the case.

The controversy over remarks made by Aisha Sultana:

In the complaint, Haji cited a debate on a Malayalam news channels, in which Sultana called the Union territory’s administrator, Praful Khoda Patel a "bio-weapon". Haji said her words were in bad taste and intended to create hatred and aversion in the minds of people.

During the hearing before the high court, the filmmaker's counsel said that the words "bio-weapon" were used in the context of criticising the relaxations given in the Covid protocol in the island and was made to represent the aggrieved lot.

"She never knew that this word can have such implications. She apologised the next day. Covid restrictions were relaxed in Lakshadweep leading to spike in cases. The words bio-weapon were used in that context," Sultana's lawyer said.

But the counsel for Lakshadweep administration opposed the bail plea, asserting that Sultana made a powerful, noxious assertion against the government of India.

Sedition charge:

The Kavaratti Police booked Sultana under sections 124 (A) (sedition) and 153 (B) (acts against national interests) of the IPC. The complainant, Lakshadweep BJP president Haji, said that Sultana generated hatred and opposition to the Union government by falsely and with ulterior motives.

Many local BJP leaders protested against the slapping of sedition charge against Sultana. Over a dozen of them quit the party in protest.

However, the BJP downplayed the resignations, claiming that the party is intact in the island.

Uproar against Khoda:

Over the last few days, there has been an uproar against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel over the new reforms introduced by him, which many allege are against the interest of the islanders.

People are protesting against the draft legislations like Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (Goonda Act), Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation and Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, 2021 among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
administrator of lakshadweep lakshadweep islands
TRENDING NEWS

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP