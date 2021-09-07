Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Films from Chile, Argentina win top honours at Kashish Mumbai int’l queer film fest
india news

Films from Chile, Argentina win top honours at Kashish Mumbai int’l queer film fest

The festival, which ran virtually on three weekends between August 19 and September 5, screened 221 films from 53 countries
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 06:30 PM IST
A still from Begum Parvathi. Radhika Prasidhha won the Riyad Wadia Award for the Best Emerging Indian Filmmaker for the film. (Sourced)

A film from Chile and another from Argentina won the top honours at the Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, South Asia’s biggest LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual) film festival that closed over the weekend.

Chilean film Forgotten Roads, which deals with the journey of self discovery and falling in love of an elderly woman, by Nicol Ruiz won the Best Narrative Feature film and Argentinian film Canela, which follows the challenges faced by a 48-year-old woman as she comes out as trans, by Cecilia del Valle won the Best Documentary film, and Brazilian trans actor Maria Eduardo Mia won the Best Performance in a Lead Role award for her role in Advent of Mary, a film from Brazil that chronicles a 11-year-old girl.

From India, Are We There Yet? by Bhanu Ballal and Kashyap Swaroop won the Best Indian Narrative Short award and Radhika Prasidhha won the Riyad Wadia Award for the Best Emerging Indian Filmmaker for her film Begum Parvathi.

RELATED STORIES

“We were thrilled to screen 24 films from India, the highest number from any country at this year’s festival. It is so heartening to see the quality and diversity of representation of LGBTQIA+ lives that cuts across sex/gender, rural/urban and class divides. This filmmaking talent needs to be brought to mainstream audiences,” said Sridhar Rangayan, founder and festival director.

Kirnay Bhatt’s Keep Punching received a special jury mention in the Indian Narrative Shorts category and Swati Jaiswal’s Nothing But a Human received one in the Documentary Shorts category

“Latin American films are exquisite since they have a certain filmmaking aesthetics that is raw and palpable and convey complex emotion with a simplicity that is unique. We are thrilled and congratulate all the winners spread across three continents, most of who went against all odds and faced many challenges to tell these beautiful stories,” said Rangayan.

The festival, which ran virtually on three weekends between August 19 and September 5, screened 221 films from 53 countries. Started in 2010, a year after the Delhi high court decriminalised homosexuality in a landmark judgment, the film festival has played host to a raft of Indian and foreign films on various queer issues, spotlighting the challenges and joys of the community as it fought for its legal rights in India.

“I am full of happiness because our stories could connect with you from the other side of the world. It fills me with hope to know that we can connect, based on love and compassion, and speak about freedom in kindness Chile,” said Riuz.

Rangayan said the motto of Kashish remained to award some of the best queer-themed films, take them to festivals across the world, and hopefully release them on OTT platforms. “Kashish continues to be a strong platform to nurture the nascent Indian LGBTQIA+ cinema movement, by not only exhibiting, but also producing and distributing Indian LGBTQIA+ content.” He added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

African Cheetahs to be experimentally introduced in India in the next 4-6 months

News updates from HT: Covid-19 third wave is already here, says Mumbai Mayor

Tej Pratap floats new youth outfit, claims to have father's blessings   

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021; UP, Delhi top list: NCW
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP