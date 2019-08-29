Final Assam NRC will be a supplementary list on status of people under lens

india

Aug 29, 2019

The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be released on August 31 will be a supplementary list of inclusion and exclusion status of applicants whose citizenship claims are under scanner.

According to NRC officials, the list would contain status of those people whose names were missing from the complete NRC draft released in July 2018 and those whose names were in exclusion list released this June.

Applicants against whom objections were filed regarding their inclusion in the complete NRC draft and those who were included in it but were called for further hearings since July this year will also be able to know about their citizenship status.

Names of 4 million of the total 32.9 million applicants were missing from the complete NRC draft released in July 2018. Another list released this June excluded names of 100,000 more.

While most of those who were left out filed claims seeking inclusions, nearly 380,000 of those whose names were missing didn’t file claims.

“Those who filed claims, had objections against them or were called for hearings held since July this year can see their status in the supplementary list of inclusions at their nearest NRC office or offices of the circle officer and deputy commissioners,” said an NRC official.

“Applicants can also view their status online from August 31 with the help of links titled ‘supplementary list of inclusions/exclusions status (final NRC)’ on the NRC website by typing their application receipt number (ARN),” he added.

Those applicants, whose names were in the complete draft of July 2018, and were not called for any hearings held from July this year don’t have to worry about their status as their names will continue to be included in the final NRC.

The NRC, first prepared only for Assam in 1951, is being updated to identify Indian citizens and weed out illegal immigrants. The process initiated under directions from Supreme Court four years ago, is also being monitored by it.

