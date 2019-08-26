As NRC deadline nears, Assam govt tries to allay apprehensions

india

The Assam government has set in motion an outreach programme of sorts involving district officials and the media to assuage fears that exclusion from the updated National Register of Citizens, to be published on August 31, won’t make an individual an illegal immigrant, state officials said

“The superintendents of police and the deputy commissioners are engaging with stakeholders, members of civil society, eminent citizens and concerned organisations and all of them have assured their help in keeping the atmosphere harmonious,” said Ashutosh Agnihotri, commissioner and secretary, home and political department.

“The bottom line is that just because your name is not in NRC doesn’t mean you become a foreigner,” Agnihotri added.

The Supreme Court has set August 31 as the deadline for publishing the final draft of the NRC, aimed at weeding out illegal immigrants from the state.

The state government is also likely to issue a public notice in the newspapers soon to reiterate that those excluded from the NRC, will have 120 days to appeal in the Foreigners Tribunals (FTs), quasi judicial bodies whose number is set to increase to 300 from the current 100 to deal with the NRC cases.

The public notice will also inform the locals that they will be provided legal aid to go through the processes at FTs and also give details of the 33 FTs, [one tribunal for each of the 33 districts in Assam] which have been designated to file appeals.

Another senior state government official said the legal status of those who are excluded from NRC is unlikely to change. Asked if they will be marked as “Doubtful Voters” once their appeals are pending with the FTs, Agnihotri said legal details are being examined and the issue is yet to be addressed by the Centre and the Election Commission of India.

Amid concerns over fringe elements targeting those out of NRC, officials said such people would be dealt with strictly even as they claimed that there was little probability of any law and order issue in the immediate aftermath of the NRC publication.

“Anybody found spreading rumours will be dealt with strictly,” a senior Assam Police official said on the condition of anonymity, adding that social media monitoring is being actively done both in Guwahati and in district headquarters.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, continued its attack on NRC authorities even as it sought to clear the air that the state government has nothing to do with the NRC process.

Addressing the media, BJP state unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said on Monday that certain organisations were claiming the NRC list published on August 31 may have errors and are blaming Assam government for it.

“The Supreme Court asked the Assam government to stop interfering. How can Assam government be responsible for it? People blaming Assam government are trying to shift the blame from [Prateek] Hajela [State NRC coordinator],” Dass said.

Hajela did not respond to HT’s request for comment.

