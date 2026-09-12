‘Final decision': Mayawati says no political role for nephews Akash, Ishan in BSP

Calling it her "final decision", Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said on Saturday that none of her brother Anand Kumar's sons -- Akash Anand and Ishan Anand -- will be given any political position within the party.

Mayawati (in picture) made the announcement days after removing her nephew Akash, who was holding key positions, from the party's responsibilities, (HT_PRINT)

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She made the announcement days after removing her nephew Akash, who was holding key positions, from the party's responsibilities, highlighting the problems plaguing the party leadership ahead of polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati said if Anand Kumar remains with her and needs assistance, he can seek help from his only daughter, Kumari Deepika Anand, who is currently studying law, given the current political situation.

In a long post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said she is only concerned day and night about the interests and welfare of the ''Bahujan Samaj family'.

"Like Kanshi Ram ji, I too have always kept my brothers, sisters, young family members, and close relations away from positions as MP, MLA, minister, or any other post offering political benefit, by confining them to party work," she said.

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"Not only this, since I am unmarried, I am forced to keep one of my siblings -- finally my youngest brother Anand Kumar -- with me. He not only takes care of me but has also been carrying out important party responsibilities under my supervision for a long time. However, if his family members also take advantage of this, then it will not be in the interest of the party and the movement," she said.

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Making her decision clear, the BSP chief said, "Therefore, today it is my final decision and pledge that in return, none of his sons, in particular, will be allowed to engage in politics by holding any position, big or small, within the BSP. If Anand Kumar, while remaining with me, needs another member to assist him, then in the current political situation, he can seek the help of his only daughter, Kumari Deepika Anand, who is currently studying law. He can then, based on her honesty, loyalty, and efficiency, assign her his own responsibilities within the party as needed."

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She said he should not entrust this responsibility to his two sons nor to any of their young children in the future. She said if his daughter is unwilling to take responsibility, he may, with the party's consensus, hand over his responsibility to another missionary worker from within the party's Dalit community.

"This is the need of the hour and in the party's best interest," Mayawati said.

She said since Kanshi Ram ji stood firmly against nepotism, she, as his disciple, is also committed to it.

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"If I weren't a girl, I wouldn't have kept any of my brothers and sisters with me, just like Kanshi Ram ji. However, because I am a girl, I have been forced to keep my youngest brother, Anand Kumar, with me to ensure my safety, free from all hassles, and to continue moving forward in the party with full respect and dignity. And now that his children are grown and married, I am facing many issues. But I will not allow any harm to come to the party by avoiding attachment or anything else," Mayawati said.

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The BSP chief said even in the future, when the government is formed, no matter who it is, only that one person concerned will be given a chance, but under his cover no other member of his family will be given any benefit, etc., so that the BSP remains free from nepotism.

She also asked the people of the BSP to remain cautious of the poisonous, conspiratorial, sponsored and paid propaganda of anti-BSP parties/organisations and casteist media and social media because their sole aim is to prevent BSP from forming the government in Uttar Pradesh by adopting all kinds of nefarious tactics, which should not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances.

Mayawati termed the news circulating on social media that the party would take back expelled members involved in indiscipline or anti-party activities as fake.

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On Thursday, the BSP chief announced that Akash Anand has been "freed" from the party. She said this shortly after her nephew's father-in-law, and former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddharth, announced his retirement from politics.

She questioned whether Akash Anand, whose personal and family interests she said appeared to outweigh his political career and the party's interests, could effectively work for the BSP while remaining "double-minded".

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Mayawati said Akash Anand's failure to repost her earlier X post showed his greater attachment to family ties than the BSP and its movement.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election is due in 2027.