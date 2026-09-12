Harish Rawat resignation row: Why is Congress leader’s PA facing ED raids?

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Saturday refuted reports of his resignation from party posts, saying he had not stepped down, as inferred from his social media post. Rawat clarified that he would be willing to resign if Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against his personal assistant Chandan Singh Jeena would lead to the weakening of Congress' stand against corruption. File photo of Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Pritam Singh, with other party members, addresses a press conference (Virender Singh Negi)

In a social media post, Rawat said Congress membership runs through his “blood and bones”, while calling the recent ED searches in Dehradun as a “hypocritical spectacle”.

Row over ED raids against Rawat's PA Harish Rawat's offered to resign after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids on the premises of Chandan Singh Jeena and seized around a dozen luxury wristwatches and ₹32 lakh in cash, news agency PTI reported.

Jeena is currently Rawat’s personal assistant and had earlier worked as an officer on special duty (OSD) when Rawat was Uttarakhand chief minister from 2014 to 2017.

The ED said that the raids were conducted as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in a 2016 exam conducted by the state service selection commission.

The agenc conducted searches at the residential premises of the then Chairman and Secretary of UKSSSC, the then Exam Controller, the owner of the private computer agency engaged for OMR processing, and associated middlemen allegedly linked to the conspiracy.