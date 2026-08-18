‘Fine up to 10 lakh’: Tukaram Mundhe on action if FDA unsatisfied with SRK, Ajay Devgn's reply on Vimal ad notice

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday said that a fine of up to ₹10 lakh, and even action under the FSSAI Act's clauses about prohibited items, would be taken against Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff if their responses to notices over the Vimal Elaichi advertisements are unsatisfactory.

Maharashtra FDA commissioner said that companies should review the products they endorse and ensure they comply with FSSAI guidelines and regulations. (PTI)

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This comes just days after the FDA issued show-cause notices to the Bollywood stars for their participation as brand endorsers for Vimal, allegedly a tobacco product. The FDA had said that the campaign could be a surrogate or indirect promotion of prohibited pan masala/tobacco-related products, HT reported earlier.

SRK, Devgn and Shroff have 15 days of time from the date of receipt of the notices to submit a written explanation. The notice, dated August 11, 2026, was issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations.

Deep Dive What penalties could Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff face from the FDA for the Vimal advertisements? The Maharashtra FDA may impose a fine of up to ₹10 lakh or take further action under the FSSAI Act if their explanations regarding the Vimal Elaichi advertisements are found unsatisfactory. Why was the Maharashtra FDA's action against the Vimal ad campaign considered necessary? The FDA's action was deemed necessary to enforce regulations against surrogate promotions of prohibited products, specifically addressing misleading advertisements related to pan masala and tobacco. How much time do the Bollywood stars have to respond to the FDA notices? Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff have 15 days from the receipt of their notices to submit a written explanation to the Maharashtra FDA.

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{{^usCountry}} Mundhe said that the FDA was observing and examining the paan masala brand ad. "You can say that this comes a little later, but better late than never. We are working and there should indeed be some impact. There are regulations for all such surrogate, false and misleading ads...No surrogate and misleading ads can be made. There are restrictions on it and they are prohibited. Legal action can be taken," he told news agency ANI. ‘Fine or action under FSSAI Act’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mundhe said that the FDA was observing and examining the paan masala brand ad. "You can say that this comes a little later, but better late than never. We are working and there should indeed be some impact. There are regulations for all such surrogate, false and misleading ads...No surrogate and misleading ads can be made. There are restrictions on it and they are prohibited. Legal action can be taken," he told news agency ANI. ‘Fine or action under FSSAI Act’ {{/usCountry}}

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When asked what action could be taken if the Bollywood stars' response is found unsatisfactory, Mundhe said that in that case, a fine of up to ₹10 lakh is applicable in the first stage.

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"If we are still not satisfied, action will be taken under FSSAI Act's clauses about prohibited items," he added.

On Monday, Mundhe also reacted to the FDA's action against celebrities endorsing surrogate products, saying everyone in the advertising chain was accountable.

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ALSO READ | Maharashtra FDA suspends licences of multiple facilities linked to Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart over food safety violations

He affirmed that FDA regulations applied to all, saying, "nobody is going to be spared."

Mundhe said that companies should review the products they endorse and ensure they comply with FSSAI guidelines and regulations.

The FDA chief asserted that any representation -- physical, electronic, through social media, or other media -- that states, implies, or suggests a claim that is not true is against the regulations.

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Notably, none of the three Bollywood stars has issued an official statement regarding the FDA notices.

Maharashtra FDA action intensifies

The Maharashtra FDA's crackdown on hotels, quick-commerce facilities, eateries, and surrogate products has intensified over the past few months. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has gained massive public spotlight over the crackdown.

Facilities and warehouses linked to Zepto, Instamart, and Blinkit have had their licences suspended due to hygiene and storage issues identified by the FDA.

Fast-food chain outlets, including KFC and Pizza Hut, have also been raided.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra FDA suspends Parle Agro's licence after expired Frooti, Appy found in Chembur godown

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On Tuesday, the FDA suspended the licences of six hotels, restaurants and other food establishments in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.

According to an official release, the FDA issued improvement notices to six of them and suspended six food licences. "No licence was cancelled," it added.

Otters Club in Bandra is among the establishments where FDA inspectors found violations of food safety and hygiene.

Daily Fresh Bakers in the Dahisar area, Prince of Wales Restaurant in Khar West, Cafe Sifarish in Andheri West, Zepto Limited from Chembur were among the major food-serving units that faced FDA action.