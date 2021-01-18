FIR registered in Lucknow against makers of web series 'Tandav'

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit at Hazratganj Kotwali in Lucknow in connection with the controversy around the web series 'Tandav', news agency ANI reported.

The director of the series Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and others have also been named in the FIR, ANI further said. They have been accused of hurting religious sentiments.

The information and broadcasting ministry has sought an explanation from Amazon Prime after a controversy broke out over the recently released web series, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

“The ministry has called executives of the video streaming service and decided to seek an explanation from them over the matter,” an official tld Hindustan Times.

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have already raise issues against 'Tandav'. On of them, Manoj Kotak, wrote to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday seeking a ban on the series for allegedly ridiculing Hindu deities. Another party leader Ram Kadam on Sunday said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police station.

Kadam also demanded that Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms must be brought under censorship.

Meanwhile, officials from Amazon Prime Video told news agency PTI that the platform "won't be responding" to media queries on the matter. Tandav, starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday.