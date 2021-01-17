‘Hurts Hindus, anti-Dalit’: BJP leaders want Saif Ali Khan's Tandav banned
Several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have called for the ban of new Amazon Prime series Tandav and accused its makers and actors of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindu and also described it as anti-Dalit. The party's MLA Ram Kadam in Maharashtra on Sunday lodged a complaint against the makers of web series at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai.
ALSO WATCH | Tandav controversy: Police outside Saif Ali Khan's home; BJP leaders seek action
"Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series," Kadam said about the series which has been named after a dance form tandav, associated especially with Shiva, according to news agency ANI.
Kadam had tweeted demanding the removal of the part mocking Shiva and an apology from actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub." Tandava will be boycotted until necessary changes are made.#BanTandavNow," he had tweeted. "Just as there is a system of censors for reviewing films and serials, a similar arrangement should be made to review series on the OTT platform. Writing to @PrakashJavdekar ji," he also tweeted in Hindi.
Also read | Saif Ali Khan was thrown off by Ali Abbas Zafar's Salman Khan-style direction
Before Kadam, his party colleagues had also raised objections about the Saif Ali Khan starrer, asking Union minister of information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar to regulate the OTT platform.
Manoj Kotak, a member of Parliament from Maharashtra, condemned the web series and said that "OTT content be regulated in the interest of integrity of India". “OTT Platforms having absolute freedom from censorship has led to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments which I strongly condemn.spoke to hon.@PrakashJavdekar ji & requested that OTT content be regulated in the interest of integrity of India & we are fast moving in that direction," he had tweeted on Saturday.
Kotak, the lawmaker who represents Mumbai North East in the Lok Sabha, wrote to Javadekar on Sunday and released his letter to the Union minister on Twitter.
BJP leader Kapil Mishra alleged that Tandav is "anti Dalit and full of communal hatred against Hindus". He also requested people in the same tweet to write to Javadekar appealing for a ban on the web series.
Tandav also features Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra. The political drama has been created by Ali Abbas Zafar with Himanshu Kishan Mehra. It has been written by Gaurav Solanki.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt procures paddy worth ₹1.06 lakh crore so far this kharif season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Plea on farmers tractor rally in SC on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LoC infiltration down by 70%, surrender policy for terrorists in the works: Army
- Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen BS Raju said the Line of Control remains fairly active because of Pakistan's attempts to push in terrorists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record construction of 534 km of national highways in one week, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajinikanth's 'Makkal Mandram' office-bearers join DMK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear plea of Delhi Police to stay tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day
- The Delhi Police in its application seeking injunction against farmers taking out a tractor rally had said that the tractor rally could cause law and order problems and embarrass the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers stage protest rally against new farm laws in Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 103, India's first voter casts vote in Himachal Pradesh panchayat polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' union seeks Delhi police commissioner's nod to sit-in at Ramlila Maidan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surgical strikes in Pak gave public confidence borders safe under BJP govt: Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haridwar painted in colours of folk tradition, culture during Maha Kumbh Mela
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farooq Abdullah asks PM to restore 4G internet in J&K; prays for vaccine success
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will hold peaceful Republic Day parade in Delhi, say farm unions
- The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farm unions spearheading the farmers’ agitation, said farmers all over the country would also take out similar parades in state capitals and district headquarters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura Congress calls for dawn-to-dusk strike to protest attack on party chief
- The BJP has denied any involvement in the attack on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox