Saif Ali Khan was thrown off by Ali Abbas Zafar's Salman Khan-style direction on Tandav

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has said that his direction style, which he had developed over a long collaboration with Salman Khan, took some getting used to for his Tandav star, Saif Ali Khan. Ali said that he has a habit of giving direction during shots, a style that Saif was completely thrown off by.

In an interview, Ali said that it took Saif nearly half the shoot to get accustomed to his process, and after that he would even ask for direction during takes.

"I don't know if this is a good thing to share or not," Ali began hesitatingly, in an interview to Bollywood Hungama, "So I've worked with Salman sir, so closely, over three films. My relationship with Bhai is such that even when the take is on and I feel that if he's in the mood or he's still going, I can give him a direction when the shot is on."

He continued, "And I was coming from that thought when I went straight into Tandav. And I started doing this to Saif and Saif would get thrown back. He said, 'You cannot talk to me while the shot is on'."

Tandav is Ali's first streaming series. The filmmaker has worked with Salman on Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Sultan. He said that eventually, Saif got used to his style.

"It took him one week to get used to this style of directing. Somewhere midway through the shoot, I stopped doing this, and one day, Saif shouted at me during a take: 'Talk to me, I'm not being able to perform!'"

Also read: Saif Ali Khan allowed Tandav shoot inside Pataudi Palace: 'It still makes me nervous'

Tandav, a political drama that also features Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover and others, is slated for a January 15 release on Amazon Prime Video.





Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON