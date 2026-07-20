Fire breaks out at 12-storey government building in Lucknow; ops underway

A major fire broke out at the 12-storey Jawahar Bhawan government building in Lucknow's Hazratganj on Monday morning. The blaze erupted around 10 am on one of the upper floors after government offices had opened for the day.

Fire fighters douse the fire broke out on the fourth floor of Jawahar Bhawan building in Lucknow on Monday, July 20, 2026. (Mustaq Ali/Hindustan Times)

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Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot after authorities received information about the fire, and firefighters launched operations to bring the blaze under control.

The fire had broken out at the treasury office. Jawahar Bhawan houses multiple government offices and is one of the city's key administrative buildings. According to initial reports, no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

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Fire fighters douse the fire broke out on the fourth floor of Jawahar Bhawan building in Lucknow on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Fire brought under control

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{{^usCountry}} Lucknow Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Ankush Mittal said the fire has now been controlled and everyone inside the building was evacuated safely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucknow Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Ankush Mittal said the fire has now been controlled and everyone inside the building was evacuated safely. {{/usCountry}}

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There are no casualties. Everyone has been evacuated safely. The fire has been brought under control. Ten fire tenders are still at the spot, HT has learnt.

Read also - Lucknow fire tragedy: LDA court orders demolition of building where 15 perished in June

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Babloo Kumar confirmed to Hindustan Times that the fire broke out in the Treasury office on the fifth floor of Jawahar Bhawan. He said the blaze was completely extinguished and all occupants were evacuated safely in time.

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(This is a developing story)

This follows the June 22 fire at the Aliganj building that claimed 15 lives and left nine others injured. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) earlier ordered the demolition of the three-storey building. The order was passed by the LDA's designated court (Vihit Pradhikari), which upheld the authority's case that the building had unauthorised construction and was being used commercially despite being approved only for residential use.