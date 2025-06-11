Fire breaks out at Noida's Metro Hospital; no injuries reported

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at the physiotherapy unit of Metro Hospital in Sector-11, Noida, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Sector-24, on Wednesday, said an official. Metro Hospital staff present acted swiftly and made efforts to control the flames, preventing the fire from spreading(Representational Image)

The fire department's prompt response and the hospital staff ensured that the blaze was brought under control quickly, with no injuries or casualties reported.

Upon receiving the information, three fire service units were immediately dispatched to the site. The fire had erupted in the physiotherapy section, located separately from the main hospital building on the ground floor, said the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Budh Nagar, Pradeep Kumar

He added, “Due to its location, the smoke did not enter the main premises, and there was no requirement to shift any patients during the incident.” Metro Hospital staff present at the location acted swiftly and made efforts to control the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to other parts of the facility.

The fire service teams subsequently extinguished the blaze and used a smoke extraction system to clear the area. "There was no loss of life in the incident," the CFO added.