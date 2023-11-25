Fire breaks out at railway station in Bengal; firefighting operations underway
Fire Brigade has reached the spot and fire extinguishing operations are underway.
A fire broke out at Kulti Railway Station on Saturday morning in Paschim Bardhaman in West Bengal. Firefighters have arrived at the spot to douse the flames that engulfed cables kept below a footbridge of the railway station.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to Kulti Railway Station are expected to be assessed once the flames are fully extinguished.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited.
Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world