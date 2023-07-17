Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Fire breaks out in Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express in Madhya Pradesh

Fire breaks out in Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express in Madhya Pradesh

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jul 17, 2023 09:14 AM IST

A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express train going from Bhopal to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal at Kurwai Kethora railway station.

A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express train going from Bhopal to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal at Kurwai Kethora railway station in Madhya Pradesh earlier on Monday. However, no injury was reported in the incident, news agency PTI reported.

A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express train going from Bhopal to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal

News agency ANI reported that all passengers are safe and the fire has been extinguished.

According to the Indian Railways, the fire was reported in the battery box of one of the coaches, when the train departed from Rani Kamalapati station, earlier known as Habibganj, towards Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

After the full examination, the train will be dispatched soon, an official of the Indian Railways said.

“Fire brigade reached the site on time and fire extinguished at 07:58 am,” ANI quoted the railway official as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
fire bhopal vande bharat express
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP