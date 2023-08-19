Fire breaks out in Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express; no injuries reported

A fire broke out in Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express two hours after it arrived at its destination station, railway officials said. The fire broke out at around 7am when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - KSR Bengaluru Udyan Daily Express (Train No.11301) was at Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after station authorities noticed the smoke emanating from the AC coach. No injuries have been reported so far.

Fire in Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express.

Officials with South-Western Railway said that smoke was noticed two hours after the train's arrival.

They claimed that the incident took place two hours after passengers deboarded about two hours before the incident.

“Fire broke out in Udyan Express after it reached Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. The incident happened two hours after passengers deboarded the train. No casualties or injuries. Fire engine and experts reached the spot and are assessing the situation,” ANI quoted South-Western Railway as saying.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire was doused immediately after it came to notice, and a team of experts is assessing the situation to ascertain the exact cause behind it, officials said.

Further investigation is underway.

