Fire erupts at ex-Maharashtra minister Rajendra Shingne's house after fridge compressor explodes

A fire broke out after the compressor of a fridge exploded at NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Dr Rajendra Shingne's bungalow at Buldhana in the state, officials said on Thursday. Fire department officials rushed to the spot and doused the fire on Wednesday evening(Representative image/ PTI)

The incident, in which nobody was injured, occurred on Wednesday evening, an official said, adding that Shingne's house is located on Chikhali Road in Vishwas Nagar area in Buldhana.

"A fire broke out after the compressor of a fridge exploded at the former minister's house. No injury was reported as there was nobody at the bungalow at that time," he said.

After the fire, the police and fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and doused it, he said.