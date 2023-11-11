Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Fire in Prayagraj: Rescued man dies of cardiac arrest, 2 hospitalised with burns

PTI |
Nov 11, 2023 07:45 PM IST

Three people were injured in a fire that broke out at a shop in a three-storey building in Bahadurganj here on Saturday and one of them died of cardiac arrest later at a hospital, officials said.

The building is located in the Mutthiganj police station area (File)

The building is located in the Mutthiganj police station area, they said.

Chief Fire Officer Rajiv Kumar Pandey said fire-fighters rescued three people from the building.

Among them, Vinod Kesarwani (75), died at the hospital of cardiac arrest, he said.

The shop was on the ground floor of the building. There was a residence on the first floor and a storage space on the top floor, Pandey said.

The department said the fire seems to have been triggered by an electrical short-circuit.

It took 10 fire engines to douse the blaze that had spread to a few adjacent shops, it added.

